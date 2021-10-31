Toyota Kirloskar Motor sells 12,440 units in October

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sells 12,440 units in October1 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2021, 01:07 PM IST
Toyota Kirlsokar Motor registered marginal YoY sales growth in October.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Sunday has announced that it has sold 12,440 units of passenger vehicles in India in October, registering a 34 per cent growth over sales in September 2021.