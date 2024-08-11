HT Auto
Toyota Innova Hycross in mind? Buyers may have to wait this long

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Aug 2024, 10:34 AM
Toyota Innova Hycross
Toyota Innova Hycross
Toyota Innova Hycross MPV commands a waiting period ranging up to 56 weeks.

Toyota Innova Hycross is one of the premium MPV offerings in the Indian passenger vehicle market, which comes available in a total of six variants and seven different exterior colours. The Japanese car manufacturer recently started bookings of the top-spec variants of the Innova Hycross, after the booking was halted for a certain period. Toyota Kirloskar Motor claimed the bookings were halted temporarily due to overwhelming demand, which the auto company now claims has streamlined. The ZX and ZX (O) trims of the MPV are now again available for the customers to book.

The waiting period for the premium Toyota MPV now ranges up to 56 weeks in August 2024. This means if you are planning to buy the Toyota Innova Hycross, you may have to wait more than a year to get the delivery of the MPV after booking it. The hybrid variants of the MPV command a waiting period of up to 56 weeks. Simultaneously, the petrol variants of the MPV command a waiting period of up to 26 weeks.

Watch: Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions

Toyota Innova Hycross: Six trims and seven colours

Toyota Innova Hycross is available in six different variants, which are - GX, GX (O), VX, VX (O), ZX and ZX (O). The MPV is available in seven and eight-seater configurations. When it comes to exterior colour options, customers can book the MPV from seven different hues, which are - Super White, Attitude Black Mica, Avant-garde Bronze Metallic, Silver Metallic, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, Platinum White Pearl, and Blackish Ageha Glass Flake.

The Toyota Innova Hycross is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine, which is available with an electric motor as well in the hybrid variants. The engine is mated to a CVT gearbox. The internal combustion engine is capable of churning out 173 bhp peak power and 209 Nm of maximum torque.

First Published Date: 11 Aug 2024, 10:34 AM IST

