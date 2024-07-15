HT Auto
Toyota Innova HyCross MPV booking halted for top-end hybrid variants again

Toyota Innova HyCross MPV booking halted for top-end hybrid variants again

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jul 2024, 13:46 PM
  • In April, Toyota Motor had resumed bookings for the ZX and ZX(O) variants of the Innova HyCross MPV which comes with strong hybrid powertrain.
Toyota Motor has once again halted the bookings of the top-end variants of the Innova HyCross MPV. The waiting period of the hybrid vehicle remains more than a year.
Toyota Motor has once again halted the bookings of the top-end variants of the Innova HyCross MPV. The waiting period of the hybrid vehicle remains more than a year.

Toyota Motor has once again stopped taking bookings for the top-end variants of the Innova HyCross MPV. The move comes within three months since resuming the process to drive home the three-row vehicle with strong hybrid powertrain. The pause in booking for the variants, which include the ZX and ZX(O), is temporary. Toyota has not clarified when the bookings will reopen again. In April last year, Toyota had halted bookings for the same variants.

The price of the ZX and ZX(O) variants of the Toyota Innova HyCross are 30.30 lakh and 30.98 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Both comes powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to a strong hybrid powertrain, the same one that is also used for the hybrid version of the Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV. The MPV is also offered with the same petrol engine without any hybrid technology at a much lesser price, starting from 19.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Innova HyCross has the longest waiting period

Toyota Motor has not issued any statement yet on why bookings of the two variants of the MPV have been halted. The last time Toyota initiated such a move, it had said high demand for these two variants had forced the Japanese auto giant to stop bookings. The Innova HyCross has the highest waiting period among all Toyota vehicles on offer. Depending on region, the waiting period to drive home the strong hybrid version of the MPV could stretch beyond a year. However, the petrol-only versions of the Innova HyCross has a minimum waiting period of around six months.

Also Read : Toyota Innova Hycross adds new petrol variant. Check what is new

Toyota halts Innova HyCross booking amid UP hybrid car tax sop

Toyota's decision to stop bookings on the top-end strong hybrid variants of the Innova HyCross comes within days after the Uttar Pradesh government announced compete waiver of registration tax for hybrid vehicles in the state. The move was seen as a shot in the arm for carmakers like Toyota Motors and others who offer hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles in India. The decision helped to reduce the price of the Innova HyCross by up to 3 lakh.

Also Read : Check how much you can save on HyCross, Invicto, City after UP tax sop on hybrid cars

The top-end ZX and ZX(O) variants of the Innova HyCross comes with several features. These include ADAS technology, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, Ottoman seats with leather upholstery, powered tailgate, all-LED lighting, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, pollution filter, two-zone climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six airbags and more.

First Published Date: 15 Jul 2024, 13:46 PM IST
TAGS: Innova HyCross

