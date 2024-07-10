Hybrid car tax sop in UP: Check how much you can save on HyCross, Invicto, City

HT Auto
Uttar Pradesh has announced a 100 per cent registration tax waiver on strong hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles. It has led to a drop in prices of hyb
...
Invicto hycross City
Hybrid cars in Uttar Pradesh have become more affordable thanks to the state government's move to waive off registration tax on these vehicles. The government had announced hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles in UP will no longer require to pay for registration in a move to promote cleaner fuel vehicles. The decision has helped hybrid car manufacturers like Toyota Motor, Honda Cars and Maruti Suzuki as prices of their models have been reduced drastically.

The new tax sop will impact prices of models like Toyota Innova HyCross, Urban Cruiser HyRyder, Maruti Suzuki Invicto and Grand Vitara, and Honda City hybrid. Depending on model, one can save more than 3 lakh on hybrid car registration tax in UP now. Here is a look how much one can save on these models after the tax waiver.

Toyota Innova HyCross

The Japanese carmaker had launched the Innova HyCross MPV in 2022 offering strong hybrid powertrain in one of the most popular three-row vehicles in India. The Innova HyCross with strong hybrid technology comes at a starting price of 25.31 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 30.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The hybrid car tax sop has brought down the price by at least 2.53 lakh. One can even save up to 3.10 lakh on purchase of the MPV's top variant.

Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder

The hybrid car registration tax waiver in UP has also helped price of Toyota's Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV also go down. The price of the strong hybrid variants of the SUV starts from 16.66 lakh (ex-showroom). In UP, the vehicle attracted registration tax of nearly 1.69 lakh which will now be waived off. One can even save up to 2 lakh on purchase of this SUV if one opts to go for the top-end version which comes at a price of 19.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

The latest three-row MPV from Maruti Suzuki stable is based on Toyota's Innova HyCross. Priced between 25.30 lakh and 29.01 lakh (ex-showroom), the MPV will also attract heavy reduction in overall price which included registration tax of at least 2.65 lakh.

Also Read : UP tax cut recognise hybrid cars' importance in cutting emissions, says Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The Grand Vitara SUV, which has been co-developed along with Toyota's HyRyder, comes with strong hybrid variant as well. The price of these variants start from 18.33 lakh (ex-showroom), attracting registration tax of 1.95 lakh which can be saved now. If one chooses the top-end version of the Grand Vitara, the savings on registration tax climbs to 2.12 lakh.

Honda City hybrid

Honda Cars, another Japanese auto giant, offers strong hybrid technology in the City sedan. The Honda City hybrid was launched in 2022 and comes with the carmaker's internally developed e:HEV strong hybrid technology. Honda City hybrid price starts from 19 lakh (ex-showroom) and attracts 1.95 lakh as registration fee. One can even save up to 2.17 lakh on the top-end variant which comes at a price of 20.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 10 Jul 2024, 09:07 AM IST
TAGS: Grand Vitara Urban Cruiser HyRyder Innova HyCross Invicto City hybrid Toyota Motor Honda Cars Urban Cruiser HyRyder Innova HyCross hybrid cars Invicto Maruti Suzuki

