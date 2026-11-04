Toyota Innova Hycross facelift to get a new 12.3-inch touchscreen and flex-fuel powertrain

The Toyota Innova Hycross is all set to receive a facelift, which will launch in India on November 25. The updated version of the premium MPV is already on sale in Indonesia, which hints at the changes the India-spec model would incorporate. The Indonesia-spec Toyota Innova Hycross, christened as the Kijang Innova Zenix, has been refreshed with new features like the bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Expect this bigger screen to make its way into the upcoming India-bound model as well.

Interestingly, the Japanese automobile giant has not updated the exterior in the Indonesia-spec model. But the India-bound facelifted Toyota MPV is likely to come with a different strategy. Based on the spy shots of the upcoming model's test mules, there would be a new grille, sleeker headlamps, redesigned bumpers and updated tail lamps.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Toyota Innova Hycross ₹18.86 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹24,700/ month Check Eligibility Maruti Suzuki Invicto ₹25.02 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹32,800/ month Check Eligibility Tata Safari ₹13.40 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹17,600/ month Check Eligibility Mahindra XUV 7XO ₹13.99 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹18,300/ month Check Eligibility Hyundai Alcazar ₹14.51 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹19,000/ month Check Eligibility Mahindra XEV 9S ₹20.65 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹27,100/ month Check Eligibility

Inside the cabin, the bigger screen is likely to replace the 10.1-inch screen. The instrument cluster of the India-bound model too is likely to receive a change, possibly in the form of a 12.3-inch digital display, replacing the current analogue dials with a central MID. Higher-spec variants of the Indonesian model get a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, replacing the earlier 10.1-inch unit. Hybrid variants also get a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, while petrol versions have a 7-inch display. The Indonesia-spec model has received Toyota’s connected-car features, an SOS button and a powered driver’s seat on the top Q HEV variant.

However, the headline upgrade is not the exterior and interior changes, but the powertrain. The MPV would come with a flex-fuel strong hybrid powertrain, which would be the first of its kind in India. The facelift is expected to retain the current 2.0-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol strong hybrid powertrain, with engine modifications to support higher ethanol blends. It will likely run on E30 or higher blends.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: