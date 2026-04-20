Toyota Camry or Audi A4: Which luxury sedan would you buy if you had a budget of ₹50 lakh?

Luxury sedans have always been an ambition for Indian consumers, especially the German trifecta, which includes Mercedes-Benz , Audi and BMW . However, Toyota is an active member of the race with its Camry, which has been extremely popular in India, owing to the brand’s synonymity with reliability. What would you choose if you had the budget of ₹50 lakh and you had to choose between the Audi A4 , which is the German automaker’s entry-level car, and the Toyota Camry , which is the Japanese automaker’s flagship sedan? While priced similarly, these cars are extremely different and cater to different audiences. Here’s a spec sheet breakdown of both the luxury sedans:

At the ₹ 50 lakh mark, the Toyota Camry offers a spacious, reliable strong-hybrid setup, while the Audi A4 provides a punchy turbocharged engine and premium German tech-heavy interiors. Choice depends on efficiency versus performance.

Toyota Camry vs Audi A4: Engine

The Toyota Camry is powered by a 2.5L four-cylinder Dynamic Force Engine working in tandem with a strong hybrid electric motor setup, producing a combined output of 226.63 bhp and 221 Nm of peak torque, paired with an e-CVT automatic transmission. The Audi A4, on the other hand, is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine producing 201.1 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed S tronic automatic transmission.

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Toyota Camry vs Audi A4: Dimensions





The Toyota Camry measures 4,920 mm in length, 1,840 mm in width and 1,455 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,825 mm. Additionally, the Camry boasts a fuel tank capacity of 50 litres and a gross weight of 2,100 kg. The Audi A4, on the other hand, measures 4,726 mm in length, 1,847 mm in width and 1,433 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,826 mm. In addition to that, the Audi A4 gets a fuel tank capacity of 58 litres and boasts a gross weight of 2,060 kg.

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Toyota Camry vs Audi A4: Features





The Toyota Camry is equipped with a host of features, including ventilated front seats, a wireless smartphone charger, automatic rain-sensing wipers, three-zone automatic climate control, rear seats with recline and boot access, electric back door release, USB charging ports in the rear, a head-up display (HUD), two-way front headrest, 10-way power adjust for driver and co-driver seat, rear armrest with touch control for audio, sunshade and climate control, a nine-speaker JBL audio system and a 12.29-inch digital infotainment system, among others.

The Audi A4 is no pushover when it comes to features, as it gets three-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting with 30 colours, gesture-based boot lid opening, Audi Virtual Cockpit plus, a 10-inch digital infotainment system, Bang & Olufsen sound system with 3D sound, single-pane electric sunroof, wireless smartphone charger, USB smartphone chargers for the rear passenger, and an Audi flat-bottom steering wheel, among others.





Toyota Camry vs Audi A4: Price

The Toyota Camry has a starting price of ₹47.48 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Audi A4 has a starting price of ₹46.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

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