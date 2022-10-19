HT Auto
These 10 cars in India have waiting period stretching into months, even years

Among the cars that have longest waiting periods, Mahindra and Mahindra's flagship SUVs Scorpio-N and XUV700 have the highest among the 10.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Oct 2022, 16:01 PM
Mahindra Scorpio-N (top) and XUV700 (bottom left) are the two SUVs with longest waiting period currently. Kia's three-row Carens is a close third to XUV700.
Waiting period for a new car in India is increasingly stretching to a point where customers are even considering switching to other models or brands. Some of the waiting period running up to nearly two years despite high demand. It is almost as long as one would wait to get the keys of a newly constructed house. There are several factors that contribute to the waiting period for a car in India, which also include production challenges due to supply constraints.

Here are 10 cars that will test the customer's patience with their waiting periods.

Mahindra Scorpio-N (Up to 21 months)

Mahindra and Mahindra had launched the new generation Scorpio earlier this year with a more sleek and urban-centric design loaded with features. The Scorpio has been one of the most popular offerings from Mahindra, and the carmaker aimed to cash in on its popularity with Scorpio-N as well. While it did phenomenally well clocking one lakh booking within a short span, its waiting period does not look to be quickly coming down in near future.

Mahindra XUV700 (Up to 18 months)

The other flagship three-row SUV from the Mahindra stable was previously on top of the list. The waiting period for the XUV700 is currently up to 18 months for some of the diesel variants. The petrol variants of the SUV, however, are likely to be delivered much earlier.

Kia Carens (Up to 17 months)

Kia's three-row Carens, one of the best-selling utility vehicles, has the longest waiting period among its lineup. The base variant of Carens, which is the 1.5-litre manual Prestige, has waiting period stretching up to 75 weeks.

Kia Sonet (Up to 11 months)

Sonet sub-compact SUV is another Kia model that has a very long waiting period. Some of the variants of Sonet may take up to 11 months to reach customers.

Honda City Hybrid (Up to 10 months)

Honda had launched the e:HEV Honda City hybrid model in India earlier this year. It offers the best mileage among all the City variants. However, one would be lucky to drive home a City hybrid model before 10 months from booking due to high demand.

Maruti Ertiga CNG (Up to 10 months)

Being one of the few three-row utility vehicles offered in CNG, the new generation Ertiga is also high in demand. It has the longest waiting period among all Maruti Suzuki cars currently.

Hyundai Creta (Up to 9 months)

Creta, the current leader in the compact SUV segment, is one of the most popular SUVs on Indian roads. With more than 10,000 units sold every month, demand for Creta has remained quite high considering it launched in its present generation about two years ago.

Hyundai Venue (Up to 7 months)

The new generation Venue sub-compact SUV was launched earlier this summer. The Brezza rival, also one of the best-sellers in its segment, has seen positive response since launch. Due to high demand, Venue also has oneo. fthe longest waiting periods among cars currently sold in India.

Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder (Up to 6 months)

Toyota Motor's first model in the compact SUV segment has attracted a large number of customers. The carmaker has started deliveries of the SUV this month. But due to high demand, the waiting period for the SUV stretches up to 6 months, depending on variants.

Mahindra Thar (Up to 6 months)

The last one on the list is yet another flagship model from Mahindra. The iconic Thar in its new generation has attracted young and urban buyers due to its looks. It remains one of the most sought after vehicles and its waiting period too stretches up to 26 weeks.

First Published Date: 19 Oct 2022, 16:01 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra and Mahindra Scorpio-N XUV700 Thar Kia Carens Sonet Honda City Hybrid Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Hyundai Creta Venue Toyota Ubran Cruiser HyRyder
