HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News This Tag Heuer Wristwatch May Cost More Than The Car You Drive Right Now

This Tag Heuer wristwatch may cost more than the car you drive right now

The Porsche 911 Carrera RS themed limited edition wrist watch comes available in two colour options.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Oct 2022, 11:05 AM
The watches come inspired by Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 colour themes.
The watches come inspired by Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 colour themes.
The watches come inspired by Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 colour themes.
The watches come inspired by Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 colour themes.

Luxury watch manufacturer Tag Heuer has introduced a pair of limited Carrera timepieces, paying homage to the Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7, which changed the racing world. The limited edition special watch comes available in two colour options - iconic Grand Prix White combined with either red or blue accents. The watchmaker claims that the dual-tone aesthetic of the Porsche 911 Carrera RS inspired the tribute timepieces.

(Watch: This self-drive combat vehicle could redefine wars of the future)

It also claims that both the watches come as special iterations of the 42mm Carrera chronograph and feature the most advanced movement mechanism. The back of the watch shows the movement through a sapphire crystal case, while the oscillating mass has been customized to represent Porsche's steering wheel.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Porsche 911 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911
2981 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 11.11 kmpl
₹1.64 - 3.08 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maserati Quattroporte (HT Auto photo)
Maserati Quattroporte
2979 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9 kmpl
₹1.64 - 1.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw M5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw M5
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.12 kmpl
₹1.69 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg E63 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg E63
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.62 kmpl
₹1.7 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi E-tron Gt (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Gt
Electric | Automatic
₹1.8 - 2.05 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Speaking about the watches in more detail, the blue version gets a polished steel case, Rhodium-plated indexes, hours, and minutes hands. The dial comes wearing a white opaline theme, while the package comes with a textile strap with the signature colour stripe. On the other hand, the red version's case comes in 18-karat 5N rose gold, as are the crown, pushers, and the case back. The strap gets a red alligator strap, finished with a rose gold pin buckle. These chronograph watch prices start from $7,750 and go up to $23,550.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Speaking about the Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7, the car debuted at the Paris Motor Show in October 1972. It is one of the most significant cars from the German sportscar brand. It was the first 911 to get the RS badge that stands for Rennsport or race sport in German. It was also the first-ever 911 from the automaker to carry the Carrera nomenclature and the first series production model with front and rear spoilers, which gave it a Ducktain moniker. It was also the fastest German production at that time. The car was available in 27 vibrant colour options.

First Published Date: 06 Oct 2022, 11:03 AM IST
TAGS: Porsche Carrera Porsche 911 sportscar
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure.
In Pics: Tiago EV races in as an affordable battery car for the masses
The model EV charging station
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled
Geeta Phogat took the delivery of the Mahindra Scorpio-N. (Image: Twitter/Geeta Phogat)
Anand Mahindra welcomes Olympian Geeta Phogat to Scorpio-N family
Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy

Trending this Week

Jawa 42 sits below the Perak which is also a bobber.
Jawa 42 Bobber launched, is the most affordable bobber in the Indian market
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the first luxury electric car to be assembled in India. The German auto giant rolled out the first unit from its Chakan production facility in Maharashtra.
Launched: First ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car with 857 km range
Tiago EV from Tata Motors is backing its feature lists and multiple battery options to strike a chord with potential buyers.
Tata Tiago EV launched: The electric car for the aam aadmi. Check price & range
Screenshot from video posted on Twitter by @QinduoXu.
Watch: Experiment sees Chinese car ‘floating’ off ground at 230 kmph speed
The model EV charging station
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Ola S1 electric scooter witnesses nearly 10x normal sales on Dussehra
Ola S1 electric scooter witnesses nearly 10x normal sales on Dussehra
Audi RS 4 Avant and RS 5 get Competition packages, promises intense exhaust note
Audi RS 4 Avant and RS 5 get Competition packages, promises intense exhaust note
Curious case of China's ₹9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite
Delhi govt gets over 2,000 complaints in two days of old vehicles parked in city
Delhi govt gets over 2,000 complaints in two days of old vehicles parked in city
After hitting speed bump, Toyota's first mass-produced EV back on track
After hitting speed bump, Toyota's first mass-produced EV back on track

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city