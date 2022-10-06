This Tag Heuer wristwatch may cost more than the car you drive right now

Luxury watch manufacturer Tag Heuer has introduced a pair of limited Carrera timepieces, paying homage to the Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7, which changed the racing world. The limited edition special watch comes available in two colour options - iconic Grand Prix White combined with either red or blue accents. The watchmaker claims that the dual-tone aesthetic of the Porsche 911 Carrera RS inspired the tribute timepieces.

It also claims that both the watches come as special iterations of the 42mm Carrera chronograph and feature the most advanced movement mechanism. The back of the watch shows the movement through a sapphire crystal case, while the oscillating mass has been customized to represent Porsche's steering wheel.

Speaking about the watches in more detail, the blue version gets a polished steel case, Rhodium-plated indexes, hours, and minutes hands. The dial comes wearing a white opaline theme, while the package comes with a textile strap with the signature colour stripe. On the other hand, the red version's case comes in 18-karat 5N rose gold, as are the crown, pushers, and the case back. The strap gets a red alligator strap, finished with a rose gold pin buckle. These chronograph watch prices start from $7,750 and go up to $23,550.

Speaking about the Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7, the car debuted at the Paris Motor Show in October 1972. It is one of the most significant cars from the German sportscar brand. It was the first 911 to get the RS badge that stands for Rennsport or race sport in German. It was also the first-ever 911 from the automaker to carry the Carrera nomenclature and the first series production model with front and rear spoilers, which gave it a Ducktain moniker. It was also the fastest German production at that time. The car was available in 27 vibrant colour options.

