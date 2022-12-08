This $799 McLaren headphone offers supercar beats

Premium audio equipment manufacturer Bowers & Wilkins has introduced a special headphone in association with the British supercar marquee McLaren that is claimed to come promising sound experience similar to the supercar exhaust notes. The audio equipment maker also said that this headphone had been launched to celebrate the association of the two British companies since 2015. This headphone comes at a whopping price tag of $799.

Bowers & Wilkins claims that this McLaren Edition of its flagship Px8 headphones has been influenced by the high-performance audio systems inside the McLaren supercars. Also, these are claimed to come available in Galvanic Grey and Papaya Orange colour finishes. The headphone features Qualcomm's aptXTM adaptive wireless technology. Also, they claimed to come featuring outstanding detail, resolution and spaciousness. The McLaren headphones come with all-new bespoke 40 mm Carbon Cone drive units. The manufacturer also claims that these special edition headphones have been designed so that the sound units have been carefully angled inside each earcup to ensure a consistent distance from the listener's ear from every point.

The Px8 McLaren Edition headphone's drive units are claimed to work in conjunction with the Bowers & Wilkins-developed Digital Signal Processing (DSP) to deliver 24-bit high-resolution sound quality from the leading streaming services. It also comes with noise-cancellation technology, while six microphones are there to measure the output of each drive unit, react to ambient noise from the outside world, and provide outstanding voice clarity with enhanced noise suppression. The headphone is claimed to come with 30 hours of playing time on a single charge.

The headphone uses the Bowers & Wilkins Music App for setup and use. The manufacturer has said that this app is designed to simplify the headphone's connection to a mobile device. Also, the app supports fine-tuning sound through adjustable EQ and allows the users to configure their preferred noise-cancellation mode. It can also monitor the battery charge level of the headphone, claims the company.

