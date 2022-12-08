What is special about Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition?

Published Dec 08, 2022

Priced at 33.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tiguan Exclusive Edition offers cosmetic enhancements

It gets new 18-inch Sebring Sterling silver-finished alloy wheels and dynamic hubcaps

There’s also an exclusive edition badge on the B-pillar

The cabin gets sportier aluminium pedals and Exclusive Edition badges

There are no feature upgrades on the Tiguan Exclusive Edition

 It continues to come with adaptive LED matrix headlights with IQ

Bookings for the new Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition are now open

 It is available in just two colour options - Pure White and Oryx White

Power comes from the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine
VW claims a fuel efficiency of 12.65 kmpl (ARAI) on the Tiguan
