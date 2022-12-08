What is special about Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition?

Priced at ₹33.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tiguan Exclusive Edition offers cosmetic enhancements
It gets new 18-inch Sebring Sterling silver-finished alloy wheels and dynamic hubcaps
There’s also an exclusive edition badge on the B-pillar
The cabin gets sportier aluminium pedals and Exclusive Edition badges
There are no feature upgrades on the Tiguan Exclusive Edition
It continues to come with adaptive LED matrix headlights with IQ
Bookings for the new Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition are now open
It is available in just two colour options - Pure White and Oryx White
Power comes from the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine