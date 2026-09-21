Tata Sierra Dark launched at 13.99 lakh

Tata Motors has introduced the Sierra Dark, a new styling treatment for its premium mid-size SUV. The Dark edition gets an all-black exterior, dark chrome detailing and a distinctive black-and-purple cabin theme. Tata says the treatment is available across multiple equipment levels, while retaining the respective features and powertrain options of the underlying variants.

Tata Sierra Dark gets all-black exterior design

The biggest change on the Sierra Dark is its exterior treatment. It uses a Friesian Black paint finish, complemented by Satin Midnight Black elements on the front and rear bumper skid plates. The SUV also gets 19-inch alloy wheels finished in Jet Piano Black with a diamond-cut surface and tinted black lacquer.

Tata has also replaced the conventional exterior branding with darker finishes. The front and rear TATA logos use a combination of Piano Black and Dark Chrome, while the Sierra badging on the grille gets a Dark Chrome finish. The Sierra mascots on the front doors and tailgate also feature a dark finish, along with a dedicated Dark identifier on the front fenders.

Sierra Dark gets black-and-purple interior

Inside, Tata has used what it calls a Violet Eclipse theme. The cabin gets an all-black base with purple stitching, satin chrome inserts and other contrasting detailing. The seats, dashboard, armrest and door inserts use Granite Black art leather, with purple accents adding contrast.

Other changes include purple inserts around the air vents and front-door decor, a Purple Satin Chrome insert on the front console, a Piano Black finish on the lower steering wheel garnish and Dark Chrome detailing for the inner door handles and start-stop switch ring. The front seat headrests also carry Dark graphics.

Tata Sierra Dark available across multiple variants

Unlike a limited cosmetic package restricted to a single top-spec variant, the Sierra Dark is offered across multiple equipment levels. Tata says the treatment starts from the Pure L variant and is also available on Pure L(O), Pure+ L, Adventure+ L, Accomplished and Accomplished+ personas. It is not offered on Smart+ L.

Equipment varies depending on the chosen variant. The Pure L Dark comes with features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, eight-speaker audio, wireless smartphone connectivity, voice commands, rear camera, cruise control, drive modes, hill descent control, TPMS, leatherette seats and alloy wheels.

The Pure L(O) adds a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers. The Pure+ L brings features such as ventilated front seats, a powered driver seat, thigh-support extension, Boss Mode and dual-zone climate control.

The Adventure+ L adds a 360-degree SVS HD camera with 4Sight visibility, Superglide Suspension with FDD, terrain modes, larger displays and additional cabin utility features. Higher trims such as Accomplished bring Level 2 ADAS, a HypAR HUD and a 12-speaker JBL Black Dolby Atmos audio system, while Accomplished+ adds Horizon View triple screens, Level 2+ ADAS, advanced lighting and additional connected and powered features.

Tata Sierra Dark powertrain options

The Dark treatment does not bring mechanical changes. Tata says each version retains the complete equipment and powertrain specification of the corresponding standard variant. The Sierra is available with three engine families: a 1.5-litre Revotron petrol, a 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel and a 1.5-litre Hyperion turbo-petrol.

Depending on the variant, transmission choices include a 6-speed manual, 7-speed dual-clutch automatic for the petrol, 6-speed automatic for the diesel and 6-speed automatic for the turbo-petrol.

The Pure L Dark is available with the petrol 6MT, diesel 6MT and petrol 7DCA. The Pure L(O) adds the diesel automatic, while the Pure+ L, Adventure+ L and Accomplished grades are available with all listed powertrain combinations. The Accomplished+ Dark is offered with the diesel 6MT, diesel 6AT and turbo-petrol 6AT.

Tata Sierra Dark focuses on design rather than mechanical changes

The Sierra Dark is essentially a darker visual interpretation of Tata's SUV rather than a mechanical upgrade. The exterior combines black paint, dark chrome and blacked-out alloy wheels, while the cabin follows the same theme with black upholstery and purple detailing. The broader availability across several grades also means buyers can choose the desired equipment level without moving to a single top-spec version.

Tata Sierra Dark price

The prices of the Sierra Dark start at ₹13.99 lakh and go up to ₹20.59 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

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