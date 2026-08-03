MG M9 and Cyberster Couture Editions launched at 84.94 lakh and 87.49 lakh

MG Select, the luxury retail channel of JSW MG Motor India, has launched the Couture Editions of the MG M9 and MG Cyberster in India. The MG M9 Couture Edition has been priced at ₹84.94 lakh (ex-showroom), while the MG Cyberster Couture Edition is priced at ₹87.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The two special editions have been created in collaboration with designer Gaurav Gupta and will be available in limited numbers across MG SELECT Experience Centres.

Limited editions

MG Select will offer only 50 units of the Couture Edition kit for each model. The cars will be sold exclusively through the brand’s Experience Centres in 14 cities, while deliveries are set to begin on August 10, 2026. Reservations have already opened on the carmaker’s official website.

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The collaboration between MG SELECT and Gaurav Gupta began earlier this year during the opening of the designer’s menswear flagship store in New Delhi, where a design interpretation of the MG Cyberster was showcased. The production versions of the M9 and Cyberster Couture Editions were later unveiled in Mumbai during Gupta’s Light Song couture showcase on July 17, 2026.

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What makes the Couture Editions different?

Both the MG M9 and MG Cyberster Couture Editions feature Gaurav Gupta’s Serpent Infinity motif, which has been integrated into the cabin through embroidery-inspired detailing, layered textures and hand-finished elements. The design treatment is intended to create a more distinctive and exclusive interior appearance compared to the standard models.

The focus of the special editions is on craftsmanship and limited availability rather than mechanical changes.

Speaking about the launch, Milind Shah, Head of MG Select at JSW MG Motor India, said, “The Cyberster and M9 have quickly become the most sought-after luxury EVs in their segment. By introducing a couture layer, we are building on that popularity with an offering that is both rare and collectible. It strengthens MG SELECT’s business proposition by uniting proven demand with exclusivity, ensuring our luxury channel continues to establish itself as a curator of distinct experiences for discerning customers."

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Gaurav Gupta added, “I’ve always believed that great design transcends categories. This collaboration with MG demonstrates how the principles of couture, craftsmanship, precision and emotional storytelling can transform the way we experience luxury mobility. Together, we’ve created something that is as expressive as it is functional."

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