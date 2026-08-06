Tata Nexon CAMO Edition launched in India, prices start at 9.99 lakh

Tata Motors has introduced the Nexon CAMO Edition in India, with prices starting at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition will be offered in multiple variants across petrol, diesel and CNG powertrains.

CAMO Edition gets exclusive styling updates

The Nexon CAMO Edition gets a handful of cosmetic and feature updates over the standard model. It will be available in two exclusive exterior colours called Munnar Mist and Coorg Cloud in addition to CAMO badging on the front fenders and CAMO-themed perforation on the front seat headrests.

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New integrated dashcam

The special edition also introduces an integrated dashcam recorder that works with the SUV's 360-degree camera system. It supports continuous recording, impact-event video protection, playback through the infotainment system, storage of up to 256GB using a USB device, and the option to transfer recordings to a smartphone through a QR code-based local hotspot.

Tata Nexon Camo

Features available from the base Creative CAMO variant

The entry-level Creative CAMO variant comes equipped with features including a 360-degree HD surround-view camera, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 16-inch alloy wheels, push-button start, automatic climate control, LED headlamps with LED DRLs, auto-folding ORVMs, a height-adjustable driver's seat, front armrest, shark-fin antenna and six airbags. Automatic versions also receive an electronic shifter and paddle shifters.

Higher variants continue to offer features already available on the Nexon, including ADAS with seven driver assistance functions, a panoramic sunroof with voice commands, ventilated front seats, a JBL nine-speaker audio system with subwoofer, a blind-view monitor, rear sunshades and premium leatherette upholstery.

Tata Nexon Camo

Safety equipment remains unchanged

The Nexon CAMO Edition continues to be based on the same platform that has secured a five-star safety rating under both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP crash test protocols. Safety equipment includes six airbags, electronic stability programme (ESP), electronic call and breakdown call functions, a 360-degree camera and ADAS features such as autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, lane centring assist, front collision warning, traffic sign recognition and high beam assist.

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Same engine options as the standard Nexon

Mechanically, there are no changes. You can choose from the existing 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 120 PS and 170 Nm, a 1.5-litre diesel engine developing 115 PS and 260 Nm, or the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol CNG powertrain that produces 100 PS and 170 Nm. Transmission options include a manual gearbox, AMT and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, depending on the variant. The Camo edition will be available on the CNG versions of the Nexon as well.

Variants and Prices

The Nexon CAMO Edition will be available in Creative, Creative+ S, Creative+ PS, Fearless+ PS and Fearless+ A PS trims, depending on the chosen powertrain and transmission combination. These are priced as follows:

Creative CAMO

Petrol: ₹ 9.99 lakh (MT), ₹ 11.09 lakh (AMT), ₹ 11.59 lakh (DCA)

9.99 lakh (MT), 11.09 lakh (AMT), 11.59 lakh (DCA) Diesel: ₹ 11.54 lakh (MT), ₹ 12.14 lakh (AMT)

11.54 lakh (MT), 12.14 lakh (AMT) CNG: ₹ 11.39 lakh (MT)

Creative + S CAMO

Petrol: ₹ 10.64 lakh (MT), ₹ 11.34 lakh (AMT)

10.64 lakh (MT), 11.34 lakh (AMT) Diesel: ₹ 11.79 lakh (MT), ₹ 12.44 lakh (AMT)

11.79 lakh (MT), 12.44 lakh (AMT) CNG: ₹ 11.69 lakh (MT)

Creative + PS CAMO

Petrol: ₹ 11.64 lakh (MT), ₹ 12.79 lakh (DCA)

11.64 lakh (MT), 12.79 lakh (DCA) CNG: ₹ 12.59 lakh (MT)

Fearless + PS CAMO

Petrol: ₹ 12.59 lakh (MT)

12.59 lakh (MT) CNG: ₹ 13.54 lakh (MT)

Fearless + A PS CAMO

Petrol: ₹ 13.94 lakh (DCA)

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