Tata Safari to retain flagship status with premium upgrades and a possible 4X4 revival

The Tata Safari will continue to hold its flagship status in the future. During a recent interaction, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, emphasised that the Safari brand will continue to receive Tata Motors' best technology and luxury features. He added that Safari remains one of Tata's strongest brands, and the company is fully committed to its legacy.

The Tata Safari will continue as the brand’s flagship SUV, combining premium features with evolving consumer preferences. Tata is commited to its legacy, highlighting the shift from ruggedness to comfort post-2021. Future plans may include a petrol variant, 4X4 revival and an EV version.

First introduced in 1998, the Safari has consistently been Tata’s premium flagship offering. While the pre-2021 iterations of the SUV were known for their rugged appeal alongside premium features, the post-2021 models have taken a more comfort-oriented, premium approach.

Srivatsa explained that the Safari's identity is a balance between ruggedness and premium appeal. He acknowledged that the 2021 iteration leaned more towards premium comfort, making the SUV more daily usable while retaining its rugged character—albeit dialed down to align with evolving market preferences.

Before 2021, the Safari was built on a ladder-frame chassis, which naturally enhanced its off-road capabilities. However, with the 2021 model, Tata Motors transitioned to the OMEGA architecture, a derivative of Land Rover’s D8 platform. This shift mirrored Land Rover’s own transition from ladder-frame to monocoque chassis across most of its lineup. Srivatsa stated that this move allowed Tata to strike a balance between performance, design, and premium features.

He further explained that market research indicated a shift in Indian consumer preferences, with more buyers opting for longer road trips. With India's rapidly improving road infrastructure and the increasing number of intercity highway journeys, the monocoque chassis offered the right balance of comfort and luxury for modern buyers.

Post-2021, the Safari has gained significant traction among high-end customers, who now recognise it as a premium family SUV. Srivatsa noted that the demand for the Safari remains strong, with buyers willing to pay a premium. He stated, “We sell at a premium over the competition as well. That clearly signals that Safari still maintains its flagship image."

However, the shift to a more premium approach came at the cost of one of Safari’s most iconic features—4X4 capability. Srivatsa acknowledged that while Tata Motors was a pioneer in bringing 4X4 capability to India, the challenge now is to reintroduce it in a modern and relevant manner.

Hinting at the possibility of a Safari EV, he pointed out that Tata Motors has already showcased how it can bring back 4X4 capability with the Harrier EV. He further stated that if market demand aligns, Tata will move in that direction while ensuring that the luxury and flagship essence of the Safari remains uncompromised.

Special editions bring exclusivity factor to the Safari

With the 2021 iteration, Tata Motors not only transitioned the Safari to a monocoque chassis but also introduced multiple limited and special editions. In fact, it was the Safari that kickstarted the trend of limited editions within the Tata Motors lineup, beginning with the Kaziranga edition in 2021.

Srivatsa emphasised that the Safari brand symbolises upward mobility. It has always played a dual role—delivering performance while also offering prestige to customers. With the introduction of limited editions, Tata Motors has aimed to amplify these attributes. “These are the principles of Safari that we try to highlight in our various limited editions, and that’s the direction we’ll continue in the future," he explained.

Priced between ₹ 25.75 lakh and ₹ 27.25 lakh, the Tata Safari Stealth Edition has been limited to 2,700 units

Recently, Tata Motors launched the Safari Stealth Edition, marking the first time the company has restricted the number of units produced—just 2,700—to celebrate 27 years of the Safari brand. The Stealth Edition is priced at ₹25.75 lakh for the manual seven-seater version and ₹27.25 lakh for the automatic six-seater variant. Notably, the top-end variant of the Stealth Edition is priced very similar to the Dark Edition’s top model. Interestingly, the Dark Edition contributes to 30 per cent of Safari’s total sales.

Srivatsa highlighted that one of the key reasons for limiting the Stealth Edition’s production is its exclusive matte paint finish, which is highly expensive and not commercially viable for large-scale production. Additionally, capping it at 2,700 units ensures that the edition remains rare, enhancing its exclusivity. “A few years down the line, this will become a collector’s item, creating a strong sense of pride in ownership," he explained.

Tata Safari for the global market

Since its introduction in 1998, the Tata Safari has remained a popular model, not just in India but also in international markets. The first-generation Safari was exported to several countries in Europe, including the UK, while the Tata Safari Storme, introduced in 2010, was shipped to 12 countries worldwide.

However, with the launch of the 2021 model, Safari's global footprint shrank to just one market—Nepal. Srivatsa explained that this is primarily due to the Safari being available only with a diesel powertrain, as diesel vehicles have limited appeal globally, especially in right-hand-drive markets like the UK.

Interestingly, Tata Motors is now planning to introduce the Safari with its in-house developed petrol powertrain. Srivatsa hinted that this move could help Safari regain its presence in international markets. He stated, “Safari with gasoline is definitely a good opportunity for us in the export market."

