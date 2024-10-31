Tata Safari SUV receives updated feature list. Check what's new

Tata Motors has revised the feature list of its premium SUV Safari . As a part of the update, the SUV's variants have lost some features while gaining some too. The homegrown car major has updated the Pure variant of the Tata Safari SUV. However, the pricing of this premium SUV remains unchanged. The Tata Safari SUV is priced between ₹15.49 lakh and ₹25.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Safari range starts from the base variant Smart. At the lower end, the SUV gets Smart and Smart (O) trims, while other variants are Pure, Pure (O), Pure + and Pure + S trims. The automaker has made a few changes to Safari’s Pure, Pure + and Pure + S, a Tata Motors dealer has confirmed to HT Auto.

Tata Safari: What's changed in Pure variants

The Tata Safari's Pure variants now will no longer come equipped with features such as AC vents for the third-row occupants, armrest, spare wheel, roof lights for the second and third-row occupants, tyre pressure monitoring system and LED lights as well. Also, it comes with a manual IRVM in place of the auto-dimming IRVM unit that has been available so far.

However, the automaker has added some features to the Pure trims of the SUV. The SUV has gained a shark-fin antenna, reverse parking camera and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Despite these changes incorporated into the SUV, the pricing of Tata Safari's Pure variants remains unchanged. The Pure trims of the SUV come priced between ₹16.99 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Pure trims of the SUV have been the most value-for-money variants of the Safari. However, with the removal of some of the key comfort and convenience features, the Pure trims may not seem value for money to many customers. People seeking such features may opt for the higher trims that will cost them more money.

Tata Safari: What powers it

Tata Safari SUV comes powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine, which is available with transmission options of a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. This engine is capable of churning out 168 bhp peak power and 350 Nm of maximum torque. The SUV is also expected to receive the automaker's 1.5-litre TGDi petrol engine.

