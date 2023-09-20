Tata Nexon SUV offers up to 24 kmpl of mileage, more than Venue or Sonet

Tata Motors has revealed the fuel efficiency figures of the newly-launched 2023 Nexon facelift SUV. The new Nexon comes with a mileage of up to 24.08 kmpl, the highest offered by any SUV with a diesel engine in the sub-compact segment. The fuel efficiency offered by the Nexon facelift SUV ranges between 17.01 kmpl and 17.44 kmpl. Tata Motors launched the new Nexon SUV on September 14 at a starting price of ₹8.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

According to the fuel efficiency figures revealed by Tata Motors, the petrol variants of the Nexon SUV with manual and dual-clutch transmission options offer mileage of 17.01 kmpl. The Nexon petrol variants with the AMT gearbox offers 17.44 kmpl of mileage. In diesel version, the Nexon offers at least 23.23 kmpl in variants offered with manual transmission. The variants which are offerd with AMT gearbox, offers up to 24.01 kmpl of mileage.

In comparison, Hyundai Venue diesel variants come close to the new Nexon's fuel efficiency figures. Offered with manual transmission, Venue diesel variants offer mileage of 23.4 kmpl. Kia Sonet diesel variants, which are offered with automatic transmission, offer fuel efficiency of 18.2 kmpl. Mahindra XUV300 is the other SUV in the sub-compact segment which if offered with diesel engine. It offers mileage of 20.1 kmpl in manual variants and 19.07 kmpl in automatic versions.

The new Nexon is offered with both petrol and diesel variants. The 1.5-litre turbo diesel unit comes mated to either a six-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The engine can churn out 113 bhp of power and 260 Nm of peak torque. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine comes mated with four transmission choices. These include a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, a six-speed AMT and a DCT gearbox. The engine can generate 118 bhp of power and 170 Nm of peak torque.

Besides the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV300, the Nexon facelift SUV also rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza in the sub-compact segment. However. Maruti Suzuki does not offer any diesel engine anymore. The Brezza, powered by a 1.5-litre petrol unit, offers up to 19.8 kmpl of mileage in the automatic variants.

