Kia Seltos facelift gets more affordable diesel manual variants. What you need to know

Kia India has re-introduced the manual transmission on the diesel engine of the Seltos

The Kia Seltos facelift is now available in 5 new diesel-manual variants in the Tech line trims, taking the total variant count to 24 on the compact SUV

With the new diesel-manual option, the Seltos is now offered with a manual, iMT,  torque convertor, CVT (IVT) and DCT automatic transmission choices

The Seltos diesel-MT is now in a better position to compete against the newly-launched Hyundai Creta facelift that comes with the engine-gearbox choice

The Kia Seltos diesel is powered by the 1.5-litre turbo diesel motor tuned for 114 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque

The Seltos diesel-iMT will be available alongside the diesel-MT unlike the new Creta, which does not get the diesel-iMT combination anymore

The Seltos diesel-MT continues to get all the bells and whistles including the panoramic sunroof, ADAS, six airbags, dual-zone climate control, HUD and twin screens

Prices for the Kia Seltos diesel-MT start from 12 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards 

The Seltos diesel-MT is offered in HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+ variants, topping off at 18.28 lakh (ex-showroom), making it cheaper than the new Creta
