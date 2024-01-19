Kia Seltos facelift gets more affordable diesel manual variants. What you need to know

Kia India has re-introduced the manual transmission on the diesel engine of the Seltos
The Kia Seltos facelift is now available in 5 new diesel-manual variants in the Tech line trims, taking the total variant count to 24 on the compact SUV
With the new diesel-manual option, the Seltos is now offered with a manual, iMT, torque convertor, CVT (IVT) and DCT automatic transmission choices
The Seltos diesel-MT is now in a better position to compete against the newly-launched Hyundai Creta facelift that comes with the engine-gearbox choice
The Kia Seltos diesel is powered by the 1.5-litre turbo diesel motor tuned for 114 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque
The Seltos diesel-iMT will be available alongside the diesel-MT unlike the new Creta, which does not get the diesel-iMT combination anymore
The Seltos diesel-MT continues to get all the bells and whistles including the panoramic sunroof, ADAS, six airbags, dual-zone climate control, HUD and twin screens
Prices for the Kia Seltos diesel-MT start from ₹12 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards
The Seltos diesel-MT is offered in HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+ variants, topping off at ₹18.28 lakh (ex-showroom), making it cheaper than the new Creta