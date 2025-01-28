Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Nexon iCNG Red Dark edition launched at 12.70 lakh. Here are all the updates it gets

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Jan 2025, 10:45 AM
  • The Tata Nexon iCNG Red Edition is available across three trim levels - Creative, Creative+ PS and Fearless+ PS.
The Tata Nexon iCNG Red Dark gets a starting price of ₹12.70 lakh, ex-showroom

Tata Nexon iCNG Red Dark edition has been launched with a starting price of 12.70 lakh, ex-showroom. Available across three trim levels, Creative, Creative+ PS and Fearless+ PS, the later two variants are priced at 13.70 lakh and 14.70 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. This implies that the Red Dark edition of the Tata sub compact CNG SUV is pricier by 40,000 for the Creative and Creative+ PS variants, while the Fearless+ PS is pricier by 20,000.

For the extra money, the Tata Nexon iCNG Red Dark edition gets an all black exterior paint shade. This includes the Atlas Black body colour, the front grille and the alloy wheels. The design of the alloy wheels remains the same though as like the regular model. Interestingly, this being the Red Dark edition, the SUV gets a red themed interior. The cabin features red leatherette upholstery along with red and piano black accents.

Also Read : 2025 Tata Nexon starts at 7.99 lakh. Gets three new variants and updated features

Tata Nexon iCNG Red Dark Edition: Features

The Tata Nexon lineup was recently updated with new variants and features. One of the additions was the Creative+ PS variant while the Fearless trim level added some new features. Based on the regular model, the iCNG Dark Edition also gets the same set of features. It gets a 10.2-inch infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats, and a voice assisted panoramic sunroof. It also offers wireless convenience with charging, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 360-degree camera, and a JBL 8-speaker system, cooled glovebox, auto dimming IRVM, air purifier, height adjustable front seatbelts and more.

Also watch: Tata Sierra SUV unveiled | Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Thar Roxx rival | First look | Auto Expo 2025

Tata Nexon iCNG Red Dark Edition: Specs

The Tata Nexon iCNG is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine which produces 87 bhp in petrol mode and about 72 bhp in CNG mode. It offers 170 Nm of torque in petrol mode and 140 Nm in CNG mode. The Revotron engine is mated with a 6-speed manual transmission. It gets a gets a claimed efficiency of 24 km/kg.

First Published Date: 28 Jan 2025, 10:45 AM IST
