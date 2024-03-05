Tata Nexon, Nexon.EV, Harrier & Safari now available with Dark Editions

Published Mar 05, 2024

Tata Motors has introduced new Dark Editions of their SUVs. 

The new Dark Editions are based on the new-generation of SUVs. 

The SUVs only get cosmetic changes and there are no mechanical changes. 

The Dark Editions from Tata Motors have become quite popular in the Indian market. 

Tata Harrier Dark Edition now starts at 19.99 lakh ex-showroom.

The Nexon Dark Edition starta at 11.45 lakh ex-showroom

The Dark Edition of the Nexon.EV starts at 19.49 lakh ex-showroom

Finally, there is the Safari Dark Edition. It starts at 20.69 lakh ex-showroom

All Dark Edition models are now on sale in the Indian market.
