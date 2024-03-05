Tata Nexon, Nexon.EV, Harrier & Safari now available with Dark Editions

Tata Motors has introduced new Dark Editions of their SUVs.
The new Dark Editions are based on the new-generation of SUVs.
The SUVs only get cosmetic changes and there are no mechanical changes.
The Dark Editions from Tata Motors have become quite popular in the Indian market.
Tata Harrier Dark Edition now starts at ₹19.99 lakh ex-showroom.
The Nexon Dark Edition starta at ₹11.45 lakh ex-showroom
The Dark Edition of the Nexon.EV starts at ₹19.49 lakh ex-showroom
Finally, there is the Safari Dark Edition. It starts at ₹20.69 lakh ex-showroom
All Dark Edition models are now on sale in the Indian market.