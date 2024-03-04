HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Dark Edition Now Available On Tata Nexon, Nexon Ev, Harrier And Safari

In pics: Dark Edition now available on Tata Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier and Safari

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Mar 2024, 12:58 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Tata Motors has extended its Dark Edition to Nexon and Nexon EV models as well as the updated Harrier and Safari SUVs.
Tata Nexon EV
1/11
Tata Motors has introduced the Dark Edition on all of its recently-updated SUV models - from Nexon and Nexon EV (in pic) to the Harrier as well as Safari models. Dark Edition essentially refers to cosmetic updates which seeks to enhance visual cues through the generous use of Black colour.
Tata Nexon EV
Tata Motors has introduced the Dark Edition on all of its recently-updated SUV models - from Nexon and Nexon EV (in pic) to the Harrier as well as Safari models. Dark Edition essentially refers to cosmetic updates which seeks to enhance visual cues through the generous use of Black colour.
Nexon EV
2/11
Pricing for the Nexon EV Dark Edition begins at 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexon EV was given several key updates in 2023 and now looks more stylish than before.
Nexon EV
Pricing for the Nexon EV Dark Edition begins at 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexon EV was given several key updates in 2023 and now looks more stylish than before.
Nexon EV
3/11
Nexon EV gets a 40.5 kWh battery pack at its core and offers a best-claimed range of up to 465 kms per charge. The Dark Edition of the model does not bring any technical changes.
Nexon EV
Nexon EV gets a 40.5 kWh battery pack at its core and offers a best-claimed range of up to 465 kms per charge. The Dark Edition of the model does not bring any technical changes.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
50 kWh 400 Km
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon EV
40.5 kWh 325 Kmph 465 km
₹ 14.49 - 19.29 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956.0 cc Diesel Both
₹ 16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
1956.0 cc Diesel Both
₹ 15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon Cng (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Nexon CNG
1199 cc CNG Manual
₹ 9.25 Lakhs
View Details
Nexon EV
4/11
A look at the all-black cabin of the Nexon EV Dark Edition.
Nexon EV
A look at the all-black cabin of the Nexon EV Dark Edition.
Nexon
5/11
On identical lines, Tata Motors has also introduced Nexon Dark Edition at a starting price of 11.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
Nexon
On identical lines, Tata Motors has also introduced Nexon Dark Edition at a starting price of 11.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
Nexon
6/11
A look at the cabin of the Nexon Dark Edition model.
Nexon
A look at the cabin of the Nexon Dark Edition model.
Tata Safari
7/11
Safari is the flagship model from Tata Motors and was updated late 2023, along with the Harrier. The Safari Dark Edition starts at 20.69 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Safari
Safari is the flagship model from Tata Motors and was updated late 2023, along with the Harrier. The Safari Dark Edition starts at 20.69 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Safari
8/11
The Tata Safari is a three-row model that offers generous amount of cabin space. It comes with a two-litre, four-cylinder diesel motor that is paired to both automatic as well as manual gearbox.
Tata Safari
The Tata Safari is a three-row model that offers generous amount of cabin space. It comes with a two-litre, four-cylinder diesel motor that is paired to both automatic as well as manual gearbox.
Tata Safari
9/11
A close look at the cabin of the Tata Safari Dark Edition model.
Tata Safari
A close look at the cabin of the Tata Safari Dark Edition model.
Harrier
10/11
Harrier Dark Edition is priced upwards of 20 lakh (ex-showroom). Much like its sibling SUV models, it gets the Black treatment all around, and in the cabin.
Harrier
Harrier Dark Edition is priced upwards of 20 lakh (ex-showroom). Much like its sibling SUV models, it gets the Black treatment all around, and in the cabin.
Harrier
11/11
A look at the interiors of the Tata Harrier Dark Edition.
Harrier
A look at the interiors of the Tata Harrier Dark Edition.
First Published Date: 04 Mar 2024, 12:58 PM IST
TAGS: Safari Harrier Nexon Nexon EV Tata Motors

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.