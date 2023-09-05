Tata Nexon facelift booking begins ahead of launch: Key interior highlights

HT Auto
Tata Motors unveiled the facelifted version of the Nexon SUV in India last week ahead of its scheduled pricing reveal on September 14. The homegrown automaker has also commenced receiving bookings for the Tata Nexon facelift from September 4. As the automaker has showcased the Tata Nexon facelift, it comes with a completely revamped look and fresh features.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Sep 2023, 10:43 AM
The 2023 Tata Nexon facelift SUV comes with a wide range of updates incorporated through the design and fresh features. It gets a new display, a new steering wheel, touch-based controls and more.
The 2023 Tata Nexon facelift SUV comes with a wide range of updates incorporated through the design and fresh features. It gets a new display, a new steering wheel, touch-based controls and more.

The Tata Nexon facelift SUV has increased its premium quotient with the revised design and new features. While the exterior has donned a more suave and stylish look, a major change has taken place inside the cabin thanks to the revised design and new features introduced to it.

Deliveries of the SUV will commence in a few weeks ahead of the upcoming festive season. Before the SUV officially goes on sale on September 14, here are the key highlights from the cabin of the 2023 Tata Nexon facelift.

New interior theme

The first thing you will notice after entering the cabin of the Tata Nexon facelift is that it comes wearing a new all-black interior theme across the variants, while the top-spec Fearless+ S variant wears a purple theme if chosen in the Fearless Purple paint job. The all-black theme heightens the sporty feel of the cabin of the SUV, while the purple theme enhances the premiumness. The customers can choose the Ocean Blue exterior finish of the car to get colour-coordinated door pads, making their cars distinctive as the other colour-featured models will come with white door pads.

Digital vibe all around the cabin

The cabin of the new Tata Nexon facelift offers a digital vibe that is sporty and premium. The dashboard features multiple digital screens including a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system standing atop the centre of the dashboard. The fully digital instrument cluster, touch controls for the AC and the plastic insert on the steering wheel with an illuminated brand logo enhance the premium feel of the SUV. It also comes with other notable features including paddle shifters and an eight-speaker JBL music system with a subwoofer.

A 360-degree camera

For the first time, the Tata Nexon gets a 360-degree camera offering a view from all sides and corners of the compact SUV. This not only enhances the premiumness of the car but offers heightened safety to the driver and other occupants. The Nexon comes as the third car in this segment after the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the Maruti Suzuki Fronx to get this advanced tech-enabled feature.

Ventilated height-adjustable front seats

Another brand-new feature of the Tata Nexon facelift is the ventilated and height-adjustable front seats. The ventilated front seats ensure a comfortable sitting experience for the driver and front passenger, while the height adjustability comes not only as a segment-first feature but also makes the Nexon facelift superior to some of the cars positioned in the above segments too.

First Published Date: 05 Sep 2023, 10:43 AM IST

