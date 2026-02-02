Tata Motors records sales of over 71,000 units in January 2026

Indian automaker Tata Motors recently announced that it recorded sales of more than 70,000 (70,222) units in India in January 2026, marking a year-on-year growth of approximately 46.06 per cent from 48,076 units sold in January 2025. In addition, passenger vehicle exports accounted for 844 units sold in January 2026, up 251.67 per cent from 240 units sold in January 2025.

Tata Motors Total PV Sales

The total passenger vehicle sales, including exports, stood at 71,066 units in January 2026, a year-on-year growth of 47.08 per cent from 48,316 units sold in January 2025. Additionally, the Tata Nexon delivered its highest-ever monthly sales with more than 23,000 units sold in January 2026.

Tata Motors Milestones Crossed

Not only that, but the high demand for the Tata Nexon saw it cross the 10-lakh unit sales milestone. It also became the best-selling SUV for January 2026, with 23,365 units. Not only that, but it was the best-selling vehicle for the month as well. Notably, the company’s micro SUV, the Punch, also witnessed its best-ever month, accounting for more than 19,000 unit sales in January 2026, with its cumulative sales crossing the seven lakh mark in four years and three months. The feat, as per the company, is the fastest in the industry. Along with that, Tata’s hatchback, the Tiago, also joined the Punch, surpassing the seven lakh cumulative sales mark.

Increasing Consumer Demand

As per the company, new products, including the Sierra and petrol variants of the Harrier and Safari, are attracting strong traction from consumers in India. The company further stated that the production of its compact SUV, the Sierra, has been ramped up aggressively to meet rising consumer demand.

Furthermore, this comes on the back of the launch of the facelifted Punch. The new Tata Punch was launched with a fresh look, boasting slimmer LED daytime running lights (DRLs), smaller LED headlamps with cornering lamp and fog lamp, a new front grille with rectangular slats, a connected LED taillamp and more. The new Tata Punch also gets a new engine option, which is the 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged Revotron engine producing 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, paired with a manual-only six-speed transmission, much like the Tata Nexon.

