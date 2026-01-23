HT Auto
Tata Punch Facelift: Which Is The Most Value For Money Variant?

Tata Punch Facelift: Which is the most value-for-money variant?

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 23 Jan 2026, 12:15 pm
  • The Tata Punch facelift is offered in eight variants, ranging from the entry-level Smart trim to the fully loaded Accomplished+ S.

For 2026, the Tata Punch comes with a new turbo petrol engine, feature additions and cosmetic upgrades as well.
For 2026, the Tata Punch comes with a new turbo petrol engine, feature additions and cosmetic upgrades as well.
The Tata Punch facelift brings a comprehensive range of variants, starting with the base Smart variant that covers the bare necessities and going all the way up to the fully loaded Accomplished+ S. For buyers looking to maximise value without overspending on non-essential features, one variant stands out clearly:

Model / VariantRevotron Petrol MTRevotron Petrol AMTiCNG MTiCNG AMTiTurbo MT
Smart5.596.69
Pure6.497.49
Pure +6.997.547.998.54
Pure + S7.347.898.34
Adventure7.598.148.599.148.29
Adventure S7.948.949.49
Accomplished8.298.849.29
Accomplished + S8.999.5410.549.79

Why the Adventure variant makes the most sense

Interior layout of the Tata Punch facelift
Interior layout of the Tata Punch facelift

The Tata Punch Adventure emerges as the most value-for-money option out of the eight variants on offer. Positioned right below the premium Accomplished trims, the Adventure variant offers the strongest mix of safety, technology and everyday usability.

Priced from 7.59 lakh (ex-showroom), the Adventure variant offers several features that actually improve convenience. It adds a 360-degree surround view camera with blind view monitoring, fully auto climate control, push-button start, auto-folding ORVMs, rear wiper and washer, air purifier, automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.

Right balance without paying for excess

Tata Punch gets a new front fascia
Tata Punch gets a new front fascia

While it skips the sunroof and some of the more premium amenities seen on higher-spec variants, it covers all core functional requirements. The infotainment system, safety equipment and driver assistance features offered here are more relevant for long-term ownership than cosmetic upgrades.

Another advantage is availability. The Adventure trim can be had with all powertrain options offered on the Punch facelift, making it easier for buyers to match their preferred engine or transmission without compromising on equipment.

Specification1.2L Revotron Petrol1.2L Revotron iCNG1.2L Turbo Petrol
Engine Type1.2L Revotron, 1199 cc1.2L Revotron iCNG, 1199 cc1.2L Turbocharged, 1199 cc
Fuel TypePetrolPetrol + CNGPetrol
Max Power (PS @ rpm)87.8 PS @ 6000 rpmCNG: 73.4 PS @ 6000 rpmPetrol: 87.8 PS @ 6000 rpm120 PS @ 5500 rpm
Max Torque (Nm @ rpm)115 Nm @ 3250 rpmCNG: 103 Nm @ 3500 rpmPetrol: 115 Nm @ 3250 rpm170 Nm @ 1750–4000 rpm
Transmission Options5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT6-speed MT
Length × Width × Height (mm)3876 × 1742 × 16153876 × 1742 × 16153876 × 1742 × 1615
Wheelbase (mm)244524452445
Boot Space (litres)366210366
Tyre Size195/60 R16195/60 R16195/60 R16
Fuel Tank Capacity37 LPetrol: 37 LCNG: 60 L (water capacity)37 L

Verdict

The Adventure variant hits a sweet spot for those who want a well-equipped Tata Punch without stretching the budget unnecessarily. It offers strong value with its feature-set and avoids non-essentials to remain more accessible.

First Published Date: 23 Jan 2026, 12:15 pm IST
