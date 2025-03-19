The homegrown automaker has announced a price hike for its cars
With this move, Tata cars will be costlier by 3%
The price hike will be effective from April 1 this year
The price hike will be effective for electric cars of the brand as well
Tata has not revealed individual effective pricing of its cars though
This is the second price hike from Tata in 2025
Tata has attributed this price hike to factors like rising input costs due to increasing price of raw materials and inflation
Previously, Maruti Suzuki announced its third price hike of the year, which will be effective from April
Maruti Suzuki announced a price hike of around 4% for its cars
Kia too announced a 3% price hike for its cars, effective from April 2025