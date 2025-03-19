Tata Motors has joined the bandwagon of carmakers who have announced a fresh price hike for their passenger vehicles

Mar 19, 2025

The homegrown automaker has announced a price hike for its cars

With this move, Tata cars will be costlier by 3%

The price hike will be effective from April 1 this year

The price hike will be effective for electric cars of the brand as well

Tata has not revealed individual effective pricing of its cars though

This is the second price hike from Tata in 2025

Tata has attributed this price hike to factors like rising input costs due to increasing price of raw materials and inflation

Previously, Maruti Suzuki announced its third price hike of the year, which will be effective from April

Maruti Suzuki announced a price hike of around 4% for its cars

Kia too announced a 3% price hike for its cars, effective from April 2025
