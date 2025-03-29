Tata Nexon EV 45 real-world range tested

It would not be wrong to say that it was the Tata Nexon EV that played a huge role in making electric vehicles popular in the Indian market. With every generation, Tata Motors has improved the Nexon EV, and it is one of the most popular electric vehicles in the Indian market, with the most number of units sold since it was introduced. Last year, the brand added a new version of the Nexon EV that is equipped with a 45 kWh battery pack.

The new version is the top-end version of the Nexon EV and the 40 kWh version has been discontinued. However, the 30 kWh version is still on sale. The biggest question with electric vehicles is how far they can go before needing a recharge. So, we headed out with the Tata Nexon 45 to see what the real-world range is like.

Tata Motors claims that the Nexon EV 45 has an MIDC claimed range of 489 km whereas the C75 range is rated for 350 to 375 km. Now, the Nexon EV has several driving modes with regeneration levels that can be adjusted through the paddle shifters. We drove the Nexon EV in Eco mode with the regen level set to two in the city and 1 on the highways. This was done because Level 3 is a bit too aggressive and on the highways, it is just better to coast with a minimum level of regen. The air conditioning was turned on with the temperature set to 24 degrees and the fan speed of 2 or 3. Moreover, the ventilated seat for the driver was also turned on.

Tata Motors has now added a small space under the boot to keep small stuff.

We managed to squeeze around 330 km on a single charge on the Nexon EV 45. However, it is important to note that the driving range does depend on the driving habits, so someone else might be able to extract more range, especially if there are downhill roads involved and if the driver has a heavy foot, or if there is an uphill, then the range will fall.

Tata Nexon EV 45: What else did we notice?

A special mention goes to the way the suspension setup of the Tata Nexon EV 45 has been tuned. It absorbs all the bumps and undulations of the roads. However, the heavy weight of the battery pack is quite evident in the way that there is a lot of lateral movement and body roll, so it does not settle down on straight highways.

The panoramic sunroof that is only available with the 45 kWh battery pack is a nice addition, and there is also a frunk to store a few things under the hood. We did face a bug where the instrument cluster got all messy and all the information started overlapping each other.

