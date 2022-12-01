Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Tata Motors’ Domestic Sales Grow By 27% In November 2022

Tata Motors’ domestic sales grow by 27% in November 2022

Tata Motors reported its sales for November 2022 and the company’s overall volumes stood at 75,478 units, registering a 21 per cent increase over 62,192 units sold in November 2021. The automaker’s domestic sales stood at 73,467 units, up by 27 per cent when compared to 58,073 units sold during the same period last year.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Dec 2022, 20:52 PM
Follow us on:
Tata Motors' passenger vehicle sales stood at 46,425 units, up by 55% year-on-year

Also Read : Hyundai continues its growth path in India, Creta and Venue remain power players

Passenger vehicles contributed a majority chunk of volumes to Tata Motors' overall sales and stood at 46,425 units, up by 55 per cent as against 29,947 units sold in November last year. The automaker’s electric vehicles witnessed a strong growth of 146 per cent with 4,451 units sold last month, as compared to 1,811 in November 2021. Tata’s passenger vehicle exports grew by 130 per cent at 388 units, from 169 units a year ago.

It’s also noteworthy that Tata Motors was the third best-selling automaker in November this year, after Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. Interestingly, Hyundai and Tata are divided by nearly 2,000 units in terms of domestic PV sales.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl
₹4.7 - 7.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Altroz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.05 kmpl
₹5.44 - 9.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.89 kmpl
₹4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual | Petrol | 5 Person | FWD | 71 bhp | 96 Nm | 205 mm | 939 kg | 336 litres | 5 Gears | 1.0L B4D | No | 40 litres | Hrs | 750 Km | | No | Front & Rear | seconds | Kmph | 18 kmpl
₹4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.11 - 5.93 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : Mahindra & Mahindra registers 45% sales growth in November 2022

Tata and Hyundai's domestic sales were separated by just nearly 2,000 units in November 2022

Moving to commercial vehicle (CV) sales, Tata Motors’ domestic volumes stood at 27,430 units in November this year, a drop of three per cent over 28,295 units sold in November 2021. The intermediate & light commercial vehicle (ILCV) segment witnessed the biggest slump of 32 per cent with sales down to 3,462 units, from 5,099 units during the same month last year. The MHCV segment volumes though were by 42 per cent at 8,879 units as compared to 6,266 units sold a year ago. Passenger carriers contributed 2,041 units in November this year, growing by 73 per cent year-on-year, while the SCV cargo and pickup segment declined by 17 per cent with 13,048 units sold last month. Tata’s CV exports declined by 59 per cent at 1,623 units, as compared to 3,9560 units sold in November last year.

First Published Date: 01 Dec 2022, 20:52 PM IST
TAGS: tata motors sales figures auto sales
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS