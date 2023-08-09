Tata Motors will launch four new electric SUVs by 2024

Published Aug 09, 2023

Three of these electric SUVs will be launched by the end of this year

The first of the electric SUVs to be launched is the Tata Nexon EV facelift

The carmaker has hinted that the Nexon EV facelift launch could happen 'anytime soon'

The Harrier EV is one of the most anticipated electric SUVs from Tata Motors

Harrier EV made its debut at the Auto Expo, and will be launched this year

The Punch, Tata's smallest SUV, is also set to get its electric version by this year

It will become the first SUV in India to get ICE, CNG as well as electric version

The fourth Tata electric SUV to be launched by the first quarter of 2024 is the Curvv

The Curvv, which has been showcased in its concept form, will also get an ICE version later
