Tata Curvv vs Citroen Basalt: Which coupe SUV costs how much

Tata Motors and Citroen have suddenly made major ripples in the Indian market by introducing their respective coupe SUVs. While Tata Curvv comes as the homegrown carmaker's take, the French auto giant introduced Citroen Basalt. Both the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt come democratising the coupe SUV bodystyle for the mass-market consumers, as this design was so far restricted in the luxury car segment.

Tata Motors already launched the Curvv EV in India on August 9 this year and at the same event it unveiled the Curvv ICE. Later, the automaker announced the pricing of the ICE variant of the Tata Curvv on September 2. On the other hand, Citroen Basalt took the advantage of being the first carmaker in India to launch the mass-market ICE-powered coupe SUV on August 9.

As these two coupe SUVs lock horns, here is a comparison between the the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt.

Specifications Comparison Citroen Basalt Tata Curvv Engine 1199.0 cc 1199.0 to 1497.0 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic Mileage N/A N/A Fuel Type Petrol Petrol,Diesel Check detailed comparison

Tata Curvv vs Citroen Basalt: Price

Tata Curvv comes priced between 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and 17.69 lakh (ex-showroom). This pricing is introductory though and applicable only till October 31. On the other hand, the Citroen Basalt is priced between ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹13.62 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Curvv vs Citroen Basalt: Dimensions

The Tata Curvv measures 4,308 mm in length, while is 1,810 mm wide. The SUV is 1,630 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,560 mm. Tata Curvv has a 500-litre capacity boot storage and 44-litre capacity fuel tank. It runs on 18-inch wheels. On the other hand, Citroen Basalt measures 4,352 mm in length and 1,765 mm in width. It has a height of 1,593 mm and a 2,651 mm of wheelbase. It runs on 16-inch wheels. Basalt has a 45-litre fuel tank and 470-litre boot storage.

While the Tata Curvv is 45 mm wider and 37 mm taller than the Citroen Basalt, the French coupe-SUV is 44 mm longer overall, and has a 91 mm longer wheelbase. Both the coupe SUVs have similar sized fuel tanks, but the Tata coupe-SUV has an edge in terms of boot space and wheel sizes.

Tata Curvv vs Citroen Basalt: Powertrain

The Tata Curvv is available in two petrol and one diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre Revotron petrol motor of Curvv produces 118 bhp power and 170 Nm torque. This engine is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed DCT automatic unit. The other petrol motor is a 1.2-litre Hyperion unit that is also available with the same gearbox options. This engine generates 123 bhp power and 225 Nm torque. Tata Curvv gets a diesel engine as well, which is available with the same gearbox options.

The Citroen Basalt is available in two petrol motor options, a naturally aspirated engine and a turbocharged unit. The Basalt gets a 1.2-litre NA engine that generates 80 bhp peak power and 115 Nm torque. This engine is available with a five-speed manual gearbox. The turbo-petrol motor is a 1.2-litre engine available with six-speed manual and six-speed automatic units. This engine generates 108 bhp peak power and 205 Nm torque.

The Tata Curvv comes with edge over Citroen Basalt as it is available with wider engine choices, and all the engines come with both manual and automatic transmission options.

