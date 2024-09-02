Tata Curvv launched at 9.99 lakh. To compete with Hyundai Creta

Following the launch of the Curvv EV earlier last month, Tata Motors has launched the Curvv internal combustion engine (ICE) version. Competing in the highly populated compact SUV segment, the Tata Curvv is priced between ₹9.99 lakh and ₹17.69 lakh, ex-showroom. The prices are introductory and are applicable on bookings till October 31, 2024.

The Tata Curvv becomes the 11th contender in the compact SUV space. Available in Smart, Pure, Creative and Accomplished trim levels, the Curvv starts at ₹ 9.99 lakh and tops out at ₹ 17.69 lakh.

The Tata Curvv becomes the 11th contender in the compact SUV space. Available in Smart, Pure, Creative and Accomplished trim levels, the Curvv starts

The Tata Curvv is available across four trim levels - Smart, Pure, Creative and Accomplished. The Curvv further gets further sub variants as well. Interestingly, the Tata Curvv becomes the 11th vehicle in the compact SUV segment.

The Curvv sits on Tata Motors' new ATLAS platform. The Tata Curvv subtle distinguishes itself from the Curvv EV. The Curvv gets front grilles with vents to pass on cool air to the engine while the air dam has been designed differently. Furthermore, the 18 inch alloy wheels also differ from that of the Curvv EV which needs a more aerodynamic design to enhance range.

At the rear, it gets ‘Curvv’ branding instead of the ‘Curvv.EV’ branding found on the Curvv EV. Despite this some similarities remain such as the SUV Coupe body design with flush door handles.

Tata Curvv: Interior

The subtle differentiation continues on the inside as well,with its dual-tone burgundy and black cabin. Much like on the EV model, more interior colours are offered with different trims. In terms of amenities, the Tata Curvv gets a four-spoke steering wheel with backlit Tata logo, 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, nine-speaker JBL sound system and a wireless phone charger.

Tata will offer six colour options with the Curvv - Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Flame, Opera Blue, Pure Grey and Gold Essence.

The Accomplished+ A trim level gets additional features such as ventilated front seats with six-way electrical adjustment for the driver and a rear bench with a two-step recline function. Safety features in the Curvv comprise a 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, six airbags, electronic stability control, all disc brakes, TPMS, and electronic parking brake with auto hold.

Tata Curvv: Engine

Tata Motors’ new 1.2-litre GDi turbocharged petrol engine, named Hyperion, has made its debut with the Curvv. The engine is capable of producing 124 bhp and 225 Nm of torque. It gets paired with either a six speed manual transmission or a 7-speed DCA automatic transmission. The new engine if offered starting with the Creative S trim level, priced at ₹13..69 lakh.

Lower variants of the Tata Cuvv get the turbocharged 1.2-litre engine, which also powers the Tata Nexon, producing 119 bhp of maximum power and 170 Nm of peak torque. This engine is also powered with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed DCA automatic transmission. Both the engine options with automatic transmission get paddle shifters, allowing for manual control of the gearbox.

Despite being a Coupe SUV, the Curvv has the segment leading boot space of 500 litres.

The Tata Curvv is also available with the option of the 1.5-litre Kyrotec diesel engine, which develops a maximum power of 117 bhp and a peak torque of 260 Nm. This comes fitted with a 6-speed manual transmission as well as a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The Tata Curvv is the first vehicle in its class to get a dual-clutch automatic transmission mated to a diesel engine. Paddle shifters are also available on the dual-clutch automatic variant of diesel powertrain.

