Citroen Basalt prices revealed, deliveries to start from…

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 17 Aug 2024, 11:58 AM
  • Citroen Basalt will be sold with two petrol engine options. There would be five monotone colours and two dual-tone colours.
Citroen Basalt SUV review
Citroen Basalt will rival the likes of Tata Curvv as one of India's first coupe SUV in the mass market segment. The SUV comes based on the C3 Aircross from the French carmaker, but packs in a lot more features to enhance its premium appeal.
Citroen Basalt SUV review
Citroen Basalt will rival the likes of Tata Curvv as one of India's first coupe SUV in the mass market segment. The SUV comes based on the C3 Aircross from the French carmaker, but packs in a lot more features to enhance its premium appeal.

Citroen India earlier announced the starting price of the Basalt as 7.99 lakh ex-showroom. Now, the brand has disclosed the full price list for the Coupe SUV. However, it is important to note that these prices are introductory. Citroen Basalt will be offered in three variants - You, Plus and Max. The deliveries of the Basalt will start in the first week of September 2024. Customers can now test drive the Basalt by visiting the La Maison Citroen dealerships

VariantsIntroductory ex-showroom price

1.2 NA YOU

7,99,000

1.2 NA PLUS

9,99,000

1.2 TURBO PLUS

11,49,000

1.2 TURBO AT PLUS

12,79,000

1.2 TURBO MAX

12,28,000

1.2 TURBO AT MAX

13,62,000

Citroen Basalt: Specs

The Citroen Basalt will is equipped with two engine options. The first is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 80 bhp and 115 Nm of maximum torque, which is exclusively paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The second option is a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, delivering 109 bhp. This engine can be paired with a 6-speed manual transmission that provides 190 Nm of torque, or a torque converter automatic transmission that offers 205 Nm of torque.

Watch: Citroen Basalt review: Can the Curvv-rival trigger French Renaissance?

Citroen Basalt: Fuel efficiency

Citroen claims a fuel efficiency of 18 kmpl on the 1.2 naturally aspirated model, while the 1.2 turbo petrol manual returns 19.5 kmpl. The turbo petrol automatic promises 18.7 kmpl.

Citroen Basalt: Features

In terms of features, the upcoming Citroen Basalt will be equipped with LED projector headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, wraparound taillights, rear air conditioning vents, and adjustable thigh support for passengers in the second row, among other enhancements. This coupe SUV will also feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with automatic climate control.

Regarding safety, the coupe SUV will include six airbags as standard equipment, electronic stability control (ESC), a rear parking camera complemented by parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Also Read : Basalt to Curvv and Curvv EV: Decoding the coupe SUV trend in India

Announcing the launch of the new Citroën Basalt, Shailesh Hazela, CEO and Managing Director, Stellantis India said, “The official launch of the Citroën Basalt is a proud moment for us, as it represents our commitment to delivering vehicles that combine innovation with accessibility. The Basalt’s distinctive SUV Coupé design, coupled with advanced technology and unparalleled comfort, is a direct response to the evolving preferences of Indian consumers. The strong initial bookings indicate the market’s readiness for such a product, and we expect this momentum to grow as more customers experience the Basalt. With the Basalt, we aim to redefine SUV ownership experience."

First Published Date: 17 Aug 2024, 11:51 AM IST

