Citroen Basalt coupe SUV, rival to Tata Curvv, to launch on this day

Published Jul 19, 2024

French auto giant Citroen has confirmed that Basalt will be launched in August

Citroen has started to tease the coupe SUV ahead of its official debut in two weeks

The carmaker had earlier revealed how the SUV will look like

The Basalt coupe SUV will become the fifth model from the French auto giant in India

The Basalt is aimed to help Citroen foray into the compact SUV segment with a new design philosophy

Its coupe styling promises to offer novelty among big names like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara

Basalt will take on Tata Curvv as its key rival in the coupe SUV segment

The Curvv SUV, which will also be offered as EV, was unveiled today

The Basalt is likely to get a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that can develop 109 bhp and 205 Nm

The engine is likely to come mated to a 6-speed manual and a torque converter gearboxes
