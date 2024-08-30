Citroen Basalt coupe SUV deliveries begin across India

Citroen India has commenced deliveries of the new Basalt coupe SUV in the country. The first example was handed over to its customer at a dealership in Delhi, the automaker announced. The Citroen Basalt is the first ICE coupe SUV to go be launched in India and prices start at a competitive ₹7.99 lakh, going up to ₹13.62 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bookings for the new Citroen Basalt began a couple of weeks ago while the waiting period is said to be around a month, depending on the variant.

(L-R) Shishir Mishra, Citroen Brand Director with Theirry Koskas, Brand CEO & Shailesh Hazela, MD & CEO - Stellantis India with the Basalt

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Thierry Koskas, Citroen Brand CEO, said, "Today is a landmark moment for Citroen in India as we deliver the very first Basalt to our esteemed customer in Delhi, giving Indian roads its first mainstream ICE SUV Coupé. The Basalt embodies our commitment to bringing innovative and stylish mobility solutions to the Indian market. This handover not only represents the start of a new journey for our customers but also highlights our dedication to India’s growing automotive market, where we see immense potential for continued growth. We are continuously updating our products and expanding our network to reach closer to customers."

Shailesh Hazela, MD & CEO - Stellantis India, said, “The Basalt has already received an overwhelmingly positive response from customers, reflecting their appreciation for the innovation, comfort, and style that Citroën is known for. By actively listening to their needs and feedback, we ensure that every update in our product portfolio meets their evolving demands. We invite more people to experience the Basalt firsthand and discover what makes it a true representation of Citroën's unique approach to automotive excellence."

Citroen Basalt Specifications

The Citroen Basalt gets two engine options - 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and turbo petrol. The naturally aspirated motor develops 80 bhp and 115 Nm, paired with only the 5-speed manual transmission. The 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine churns out 109 bhp and 190 Nm on the 6-speed manual and 205 Nm on the torque converter automatic.

Citroen claims a fuel efficiency of 18 kmpl 1.2 NA petrol, whereas the 1.2 turbo petrol manual returns 19.5 kmpl. The turbo petrol automatic promises 18.7 kmpl.

Citroen Basalt Features

The new Citroen Basalt comes equipped with LED projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, wraparound taillights, rear AC vents, adjustable thigh support for the second-row occupants and more on the top variants. It also gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and automatic climate control. The safety pack includes six airbags, ESC, a rear parking camera, TPMS, and more.

