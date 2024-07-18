Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV confirmed for launch in August, will rival Tata Curvv

The Citroen Basalt is the next big launch from the French automaker in India and the company has now confirmed that the new coupe SUV will be launched in August this year. The new offering was previewed as a pre-production concept earlier this year as the Basalt Vision Coupe SUV, and the production-spec model will be identical to the same. We expect to see the Citroen Basalt in the final avatar in early August, followed by the price announcement a few days later.

The Citroen Basalt will be taking on the Tata Curvv, the other coupe SUV slated for launch in August. Both will be competing in the compact SUV segment against established rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate and the like. It will also be a part of Citroen’s two-way strategy to the segment considering the upcoming Basalt shares its underpinnings with the C3 Aircross SUV already on sale.

The Citroen Basalt is the fourth model based on the brand's C-Cubed platform for India

Citroen Basalt Styling

Expect the Citroen Basalt coupe SUV to closely resemble the concept. The model will carry the signature two-slat grille with the massive Citroen logo in the centre. It will also get the signature LED DRLs and a more aggressively designed bumper with larger air intakes. The big change comes to the profile with the receding roofline and a raked rear windscreen, which give the four-door offering its coupe styling.

The Citroen Basalt will also come with flip-style door handles, wraparound LED taillights, squared-off wheel arches for a rugged look and alloy wheels. It will be one of the most stylish SUVs to go on sale in the segment, which should attract a younger demographic.

The Citroen Basalt will draw power from the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine shared with the C3 Aircross. It is likely to arrive with manual and automatic transmission options right from the start

Citroen Basalt Features

The Basalt coupe will borrow several features and equipment from the C3 Aircross. This includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument console, automatic climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, and more.

Citroen Basalt Engine Specifications

Power will come from the familiar 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine shared with the Citroen C3 Aircross and C3 hatchback. The motor develops 109 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque and is likely to arrive with a 6-speed manual and a torque converter right from the launch. The Citroen Basalt will be first sold in India and the automaker has confirmed that the model will also be sold in other markets including Latin America.

The Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv are expected to bring some novelty to the segment with their body styles. Both models promise to be high on style and features with the Curvv arriving in both electric and ICE options. More details on either model will be available in August.

