HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Citroen Basalt Coupe Suv Confirmed For Launch In August, Will Rival Tata Curvv

Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV confirmed for launch in August, will rival Tata Curvv

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jul 2024, 13:31 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The Citroen Basalt coupe SUV will be revealed in the final avatar in early August, followed by the price announcement a few days later.
Citroen Basalt
The Citroen Basalt will share its underpinnings with the C3 Aircross and is the more stylish alternative targeted at younger buyers
Citroen Basalt
The Citroen Basalt will share its underpinnings with the C3 Aircross and is the more stylish alternative targeted at younger buyers

The Citroen Basalt is the next big launch from the French automaker in India and the company has now confirmed that the new coupe SUV will be launched in August this year. The new offering was previewed as a pre-production concept earlier this year as the Basalt Vision Coupe SUV, and the production-spec model will be identical to the same. We expect to see the Citroen Basalt in the final avatar in early August, followed by the price announcement a few days later.

The Citroen Basalt will be taking on the Tata Curvv, the other coupe SUV slated for launch in August. Both will be competing in the compact SUV segment against established rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate and the like. It will also be a part of Citroen’s two-way strategy to the segment considering the upcoming Basalt shares its underpinnings with the C3 Aircross SUV already on sale.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Citroen Basalt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Citroen Basalt
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 12 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.90 - 20.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Blackbird (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Blackbird
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10 - 16.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.35 - 17.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Citroen Basalt spied, showcasing details similar to concept model.

Citroen Basalt
The Citroen Basalt is the fourth model based on the brand's C-Cubed platform for India
Citroen Basalt
The Citroen Basalt is the fourth model based on the brand's C-Cubed platform for India

Citroen Basalt Styling

Expect the Citroen Basalt coupe SUV to closely resemble the concept. The model will carry the signature two-slat grille with the massive Citroen logo in the centre. It will also get the signature LED DRLs and a more aggressively designed bumper with larger air intakes. The big change comes to the profile with the receding roofline and a raked rear windscreen, which give the four-door offering its coupe styling.

The Citroen Basalt will also come with flip-style door handles, wraparound LED taillights, squared-off wheel arches for a rugged look and alloy wheels. It will be one of the most stylish SUVs to go on sale in the segment, which should attract a younger demographic.

Citroen Basalt
The Citroen Basalt will draw power from the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine shared with the C3 Aircross. It is likely to arrive with manual and automatic transmission options right from the start
Citroen Basalt
The Citroen Basalt will draw power from the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine shared with the C3 Aircross. It is likely to arrive with manual and automatic transmission options right from the start

Citroen Basalt Features

The Basalt coupe will borrow several features and equipment from the C3 Aircross. This includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument console, automatic climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, and more.

Also Read : Tata Curvv unveiling tomorrow: Key things to expect.

Citroen Basalt Engine Specifications

Power will come from the familiar 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine shared with the Citroen C3 Aircross and C3 hatchback. The motor develops 109 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque and is likely to arrive with a 6-speed manual and a torque converter right from the launch. The Citroen Basalt will be first sold in India and the automaker has confirmed that the model will also be sold in other markets including Latin America.

The Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv are expected to bring some novelty to the segment with their body styles. Both models promise to be high on style and features with the Curvv arriving in both electric and ICE options. More details on either model will be available in August.

First Published Date: 18 Jul 2024, 13:31 PM IST
TAGS: Creta Seltos coupe SUV Citroen Tata Curvv Basalt Citroen Basalt Vision Citroen India Citroen Basalt

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.