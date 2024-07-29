Tata Curvv spied ahead of launch in new colour option. Check details

Tata Curvv and Curvv EV are set to debut on August 7, 2024. Tata Motors has frequently showcased the design of this SUV coupe, building anticipation among automotive enthusiasts. Now, ahead of its launch, images of the Tata Curvv ICE Flame Red colour have been leaked, further fueling excitement.

The Tata Curvv ICE model will be available in six exterior colour options: Pure Grey, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Cosmic Gold, Flame Red and Opera B

Previously, it was reported that the Tata Curvv ICE model will be available in six exterior colour options: Pure Grey, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Cosmic Gold, Flame Red and Opera Blue. These primary shades will also be offered in a dual-tone paint scheme, featuring a stylish black roof. Adding to the allure, Tata Motors plans to introduce an Oberon Black shade with the Dark Edition of the Curvv SUV later on, enhancing its appeal.

The Tata Curvv is poised to be a niche product from the homegrown automaker. SUVs coupe have been trending in the premium and luxury segments, but the Indian mass-market passenger vehicle segment lacks such models. The Tata Curvv aims to bridge this gap, setting a new trend in the market. Its unique design and vibrant colour options are expected to attract a broad audience, potentially inspiring competitors like Citroen Basalt to follow suit.

Tata Curvv: Design

The Tata Curvv's exterior showcases a blend of SUV robustness and coupe-like styling. Key design elements include flush-mounted door handles, pronounced wheel arches, and black cladding along the lower body. The rear features a spoiler integrated into the roofline and connected LED taillights. The vehicle rides on 18-inch alloy wheels with a unique pattern.

The front fascia maintains Tata's signature design language with connected LED daytime running lights and split headlamp units. Overall, the Curvv's design aims for a modern and distinctive appearance.

Tata Curvv: Features

The upcoming Tata Curvv will be a feature-packed SUV, aligning with Tata's reputation for high-end, contemporary vehicles. It will boast a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with nine speakers, offering wireless smartphone connectivity for seamless integration.

Additional features include a 360-degree surround camera, a wireless charger, an air purifier, and a Level 2 ADAS suite. A large panoramic sunroof and mood lighting are further expected on the features list.

Tata Curvv: Powertrain

The Tata Curvv will be offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. Petrol options include a 1.2-liter turbocharged unit and a more powerful 1.2-liter direct-injection engine.

A 1.5-liter diesel engine will also be available. Both manual and automatic transmissions will be offered across the engine lineup, providing buyers with flexibility in choosing their preferred driving experience.

