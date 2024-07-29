HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Tata Curvv Spied Ahead Of Launch In New Colour Option. Check Details

Tata Curvv spied ahead of launch in new colour option. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Jul 2024, 15:47 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Tata Curvv ICE model will be available in six exterior colour options: Pure Grey, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Cosmic Gold, Flame Red and Opera B
...
Tata Curvv
Tata Curvv ICE will be available in six paint hsade options (@vjnegi_1234/instagram)
Tata Curvv
Tata Curvv ICE will be available in six paint hsade options

Tata Curvv and Curvv EV are set to debut on August 7, 2024. Tata Motors has frequently showcased the design of this SUV coupe, building anticipation among automotive enthusiasts. Now, ahead of its launch, images of the Tata Curvv ICE Flame Red colour have been leaked, further fueling excitement.

Previously, it was reported that the Tata Curvv ICE model will be available in six exterior colour options: Pure Grey, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Cosmic Gold, Flame Red and Opera Blue. These primary shades will also be offered in a dual-tone paint scheme, featuring a stylish black roof. Adding to the allure, Tata Motors plans to introduce an Oberon Black shade with the Dark Edition of the Curvv SUV later on, enhancing its appeal.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Curvv Ev Concept (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv EV Concept
BatteryCapacity Icon56.5kWh Range Icon500 km
₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Curvv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv
Engine Icon1198 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50 kWh Range Icon400 Km
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch EV
BatteryCapacity Icon35 Kwh Range Icon421 km
₹ 10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago EV
BatteryCapacity Icon24 kWh Range Icon 315 km
₹ 7.99 - 11.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Tata Curvv EV features leaked ahead of launch. Check them out

The Tata Curvv is poised to be a niche product from the homegrown automaker. SUVs coupe have been trending in the premium and luxury segments, but the Indian mass-market passenger vehicle segment lacks such models. The Tata Curvv aims to bridge this gap, setting a new trend in the market. Its unique design and vibrant colour options are expected to attract a broad audience, potentially inspiring competitors like Citroen Basalt to follow suit.

Tata Curvv: Design

The Tata Curvv's exterior showcases a blend of SUV robustness and coupe-like styling. Key design elements include flush-mounted door handles, pronounced wheel arches, and black cladding along the lower body. The rear features a spoiler integrated into the roofline and connected LED taillights. The vehicle rides on 18-inch alloy wheels with a unique pattern.

The front fascia maintains Tata's signature design language with connected LED daytime running lights and split headlamp units. Overall, the Curvv's design aims for a modern and distinctive appearance.

Also watch: Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look

Tata Curvv: Features

The upcoming Tata Curvv will be a feature-packed SUV, aligning with Tata's reputation for high-end, contemporary vehicles. It will boast a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with nine speakers, offering wireless smartphone connectivity for seamless integration.

Also Read : Tata Curvv EV interior revealed ahead of launch in August

Additional features include a 360-degree surround camera, a wireless charger, an air purifier, and a Level 2 ADAS suite. A large panoramic sunroof and mood lighting are further expected on the features list.

Tata Curvv: Powertrain

The Tata Curvv will be offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. Petrol options include a 1.2-liter turbocharged unit and a more powerful 1.2-liter direct-injection engine.

A 1.5-liter diesel engine will also be available. Both manual and automatic transmissions will be offered across the engine lineup, providing buyers with flexibility in choosing their preferred driving experience.

First Published Date: 29 Jul 2024, 15:47 PM IST
TAGS: Curvv Basalt Tata tata curvv tata motor tata curvv ev

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.