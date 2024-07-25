HT Auto
Tata Curvv EV interior revealed ahead of launch in August

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jul 2024, 15:32 PM
  • The new Tata Curvv EV coupe SUV shares its underpinnings with the Nexon EV and the interior appears to be largely similar to its subcompact sibling.
Tata Curvv EV Interior
The Tata Curvv EV gets a cabin identical to the Nexon EV but the big change is the new four-spoke steering wheel
Tata Curvv EV Interior
The Tata Curvv EV gets a cabin identical to the Nexon EV but the big change is the new four-spoke steering wheel

Tata Motors has revealed the interior of the upcoming Curvv EV coupe SUV ahead of its launch on August 7, 2024. The new electric coupe SUV shares its underpinnings with the Nexon and the interior appears to be largely similar to its subcompact sibling. The new Tata Curvv EV will be the first offering of its kind to go on sale, which will be followed by the ICE version in a few weeks.

Tata Curvv EV Interior

The new Tata Curvv EV’s cabin looks similar to the one seen on the new Nexon EV. Notably, the model gets the 12.3-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system seen on the top variant of the Nexon EV. The trapezoidal AC vents and the touch-based automatic climate control system have also been carried over. The Curvv EV also gets a digital instrument console. However, the multi-function steering wheel is now a four-spoke unit with the illuminated Tata logo, as against a two-spoke unit on the Nexon range.

Also Read : Production-spec Tata Curvv coupe SUV breaks cover ahead of launch.

Tata Curvv EV Interior
The Tata Curvv EV gets a dual-tone theme on the dashboard like the Harrier and Safari. It also gets ambient lighting, touch-based climate control and more
Tata Curvv EV Interior
The Tata Curvv EV gets a dual-tone theme on the dashboard like the Harrier and Safari. It also gets ambient lighting, touch-based climate control and more

The overall look appears to be clutter-free on the dashboard while the model also gets silver texture and ambient lighting. A blink-and-miss shot gives a look at the selector for the rotary drive modes. The Tata Curvv ICE’s interior will remain identical, but a few changes could be made to differentiate both models. The feature list will include wireless charging, connected car technology, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, ventilated front seats and more.

Also Read : Citroen Basalt fully unveiled ahead of launch, will rival Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv India Launch

More details on the new Tata Curvv EV including the price and availability will be announced on August 7. The coupe SUV will be shown in electric, petrol and diesel iterations. It will take on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun and the like in the segment.

First Published Date: 25 Jul 2024, 15:32 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Curvv Tata Curvv EV Tata Curvv Tata Motors Curvv EV Tata Electric Cars upcoming cars in india

