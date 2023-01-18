Tata Altroz Racer showcased at Auto Expo 2023: 5 things you should know

Tata Motors revealed a lot of products at the Auto Expo 2023. While some of them were in concept stages and will be launching in a few years. The homegrown manufacturer also showcased the hot hatchback version of the Altroz, it is called the Altroz Racer. It grab quite a bit of attention at the Auto Expo, especially among the enthusiasts. Here, are five things that one should know about the Tata Altroz Racer.

Tata Altroz Racer: More power!

The Altroz Racer is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. It produces 120 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque. These power outputs are more than the Altroz iTurbo. Also, the gearbox has been upgraded, the Altroz Racer gets a 6-speed unit instead of a 5-speed unit.

Tata Altroz Racer: Looks more sporty

In terms of cosmetic changes, the Altroz Racer at the Auto Expo 2023 was finished in a dual-tone theme of red and black with white stripes. The interior also gets upgrades in form of all-black upholstery with red stitching, Racer embossed into the headrests and red and white stripes. There are also red accents on the dashboard.

Tata Altroz Racer: New infotainment system

The biggest highlight of the interior is the new touchscreen infotainment system that is expected to make its debut sometime this year. It is larger and has a slicker unit than the current one that Tata Motors is using. The user interface uses widgets so that the occupants can see several different information at the same time.

Tata Altroz Racer: More features

Tata Motors has added features to the Altroz Racer. It now comes with an air purifier, a new digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, six airbags and front-ventilated seats.

Tata Altroz Racer: Launch and rivals

As of now, Tata Motors has not revealed any timeline for the launch of the Altroz Racer. However, considering that the manufacturer has released TVCs, the brand might launch the Altroz Racer in the Indian market. Once launched, it will be going against the Hyundai i20 N Line.

