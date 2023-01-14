Tata Tiago EV Blitz showcased at Auto Expo 2023

Tata Motors is currently leading the electric four-wheeler market in India. They have the Nexon EV which is currently the best-selling electric car in India. Then they launched the Tigor EV and more recently the Tiago EV was launched in the Indian market. Now, the brand has showcased the Tiago EV Blitz at the Auto Expo 2023.

The Tiago EV Blitz gets some cosmetic upgrades over the standard Tiago EV. It looks more sporty than the Tiago EV that is currently on sale. The Tiago EV Blitz comes with 15-inch alloy wheels that are blacked out and the tyres also have a lower profile than the standard Tiago EV. The wheel arches are flared and are finished in black which accentuates the sporty look of the Blitz Edition.

Watch: Auto Expo 2023: Harrier EV, Curvv and all other must-watch at Tata Motors pavilion

Tata Motors has removed the blue accents that are seen on their electric vehicles. Instead, the Tiago EV Blitz comes with black elements. Moreover, the tri-arrow elements on the bumper have been replaced with horizontal slats which were also there on the Harrier EV that was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.

The black accents on the door handles have been given a miss on the Tiago EV. The electric hatchback is finished in white and the outside rearview mirrors are finished in black. Tata Motors has also given a new blue bolt badge that replaces the EV badging on the vehicle. The same blue bolt can be seen in the interior as well. Moreover, the multi-level regeneration system can be monitored in real-time on the instrument cluster.

Tata Motors has not announced whether the Tiago EV Blitz gets chassis and powertrain upgrades or not. The standard Tiago EV is offered in two versions. The larger battery pack claims a driving range of 350 km. It produces 74 bhp and 114 Nm whereas the smaller battery pack variants produce 61 bhp and 110 Nm. It has a claimed driving range of 250 km.

First Published Date: