Check out the new Aprilia RS 457, rival to KTM RC 390

The RS 457 is the newest motorcycle from Aprilia
The motorcycle sits below the Aprilia RS 660 in the company’s lineup
The RS 457 will be manufactured in India at Piaggio India’s facility in Baramati, Maharashtra, for the world.
The Aprilia RS 457 draws power from a 457 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin, DOHC, four-valve engine
It puts out 47 bhp and the engine has a 270-degree firing order
The bike promises a stellar power-to-weight ratio
The kerb weight is 175 kg while the dry weight is 169 kg
The RS 457 comes with ride-by-wire, three riding modes, traction control and an optional quickshifter
The bike also comes with a 5-inch TFT instrument console, clip-on handlebars and backlit switchgear.