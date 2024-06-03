Tata Altroz Racer launching soon: Variant-wise features explained
- Tata Altroz Racer is slated to launch in mid-June this year as a sporty avatar of the Altroz premium hatchback.
Tata Motors is gearing up to launch its new offering the Tata Altroz Racer in the middle of this month. The Tata Altroz Racer will come as a sportier iteration of the Altroz premium hatchback, which is currently on sale as a competitor against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20. The upcoming Altroz Racer will challenge the Hyundai i20 N Line upon launch.
Tata Motors is yet to announce the opening of booking for the Altroz Racer. However, some Tata Motors dealerships across the country have already started accepting bookings for the car at an amount of ₹21,000.
The upcoming Tata Altroz Racer premium hatchback is slated to receive three different variants. These variants would be christened as R1, R2 and R3. Also, the hatchback will be available in three different exterior colour options. These colours will be Atomic Orange, Avenue White, and Pure Grey. The performance-tuned hatchback would come featuring special distinctive body decals to look sportier compared to the regular model.
On the mechanical front, the Tata Altroz Racer will get energy from a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which will be available with a six-speed manual transmission. The engine will churn out 118 bhp peak power and 170 Nm 0f maximum torque.
While the upcoming Tata Altroz Racer gears up to launch in India later this month, here are some details of the car based on the different variants.
The Tata Altroz Racer R1 variant will come as the base trim of the model. It will come with automatic projector headlamps, fog lamps LED daytime running lights, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Also, there will be electrically adjustable and retractable ORVMs. Inside the cabin, the hatchback will receive a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, a leather-wrapped front centre armrest with sliding function, leatherette seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 4.0-inch digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, power windows, a smart key with a push start button, automatic climate control, eight speakers, rear AC vents etc. On the safety front, the R1 trim will receive six airbags, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, and a rear defogger.
Tata Altroz Racer R2 trim will come as the mid variant of the hatchback. It will receive all the features available in the R1 trim. Additionally, it will get a voice-enabled electric sunroof, a wireless charger, a 360-degree surround view camera and a blind spot monitor. Instead of the 4.0-litre fully digital instrument cluster, this trim will receive a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster.
Tata Altroz Racer R3 is going to be the top-end trim of the car, which will come with all the features of the R1 and R2 trims. Additionally, it will receive iRA-connected car technology, ventilated front seats and an air purifier onboard.