Tata Altroz Racer launching soon: Variant-wise features explained

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch its new offering the Tata Altroz Racer in the middle of this month. The Tata Altroz Racer will come as a sportier iteration of the Altroz premium hatchback, which is currently on sale as a competitor against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20. The upcoming Altroz Racer will challenge the Hyundai i20 N Line upon launch.

Tata Motors is yet to announce the opening of booking for the Altroz Racer. However, some Tata Motors dealerships across the country have already started accepting bookings for the car at an amount of ₹21,000.

The upcoming Tata Altroz Racer premium hatchback is slated to receive three different variants. These variants would be christened as R1, R2 and R3. Also, the hatchback will be available in three different exterior colour options. These colours will be Atomic Orange, Avenue White, and Pure Grey. The performance-tuned hatchback would come featuring special distinctive body decals to look sportier compared to the regular model.

On the mechanical front, the Tata Altroz Racer will get energy from a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which will be available with a six-speed manual transmission. The engine will churn out 118 bhp peak power and 170 Nm 0f maximum torque.

While the upcoming Tata Altroz Racer gears up to launch in India later this month, here are some details of the car based on the different variants.