Suzuki e Sky electric car debuts in Japan with 310 km range; Is it India-bound?

Japanese automaker Suzuki has unveiled its latest Kei electric car, the e Sky, in Japan. Suzuki first revealed the e Sky as the Vision e Sky at last year's Tokyo Auto Show, giving us a peek at what the production-ready model would be like. The production-ready e Sky offers a compact and practical solution for urban mobility. The Suzuki e Sky has a small exterior footprint with a cabin that is well spaced out, thanks to its tall-boy body style and a long wheelbase.

Suzuki e Sky: Dimensions

The Suzuki e Sky measures 3,395 mm long, 1,475 mm wide and 1,625 mm tall, while its wheelbase stretches to 2,460 mm. The EV weighs 1,030 kg and has a turning radius of 4.4 meters. Its design follows a boxy, upright theme, with a tall roof and expansive. At the front, the e Sky features C-shaped LED lighting, rectangular headlamps and a slim black panel. The exterior is enhanced by a black roof, squared-off wheel arches and vertically positioned rear lamps. Suzuki will also offer the e Sky in Immersion Blue, complemented by a matching cabin theme.

Suzuki e Sky: 310 Km Claimed Range

The e Sky uses a two-wheel-drive configuration, although Suzuki has yet to reveal details about the battery capacity and electric motor output.

Suzuki states that the e Sky achieves its 310 km claimed range through a combination of low weight and improved energy efficiency. It is equipped with a direct heat pump and electric heater designed to reduce the amount of energy required to heat the cabin. The electric car further features an i-Pedal function, increasing the electric Kei car's deceleration when the accelerator is released, reducing the need to frequently switch between the accelerator and brake pedals. The feature is particularly suited to stop-and-go urban traffic.

Suzuki e Sky: Vehicle-to-Load

Beyond regular city commuting, the e Sky comes with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality. This allows the car’s battery to supply power to external electrical devices, making it useful for activities such as camping, outdoor cooking and powering laptops. It could also serve as a temporary source of electricity during power outages.

Suzuki e Sky: Interior

Inside the cabin, the e Sky gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a digital instrument cluster. Its connected navigation system can account for traffic conditions and the remaining driving range when planning routes, including potential charging stops.

Also Read : Kia Sorento spotted undisguised ahead of Sept 4 launch

Suzuki e Sky: India Launch Timeline

The new EV is based on Suzuki’s Kei electric platform and has been engineered with urban use in mind. Its compact dimensions and relatively low kerb weight make it well suited to densely populated cities, where larger vehicles can be difficult to manoeuvre and park.

The e Sky will enter an increasingly competitive Japanese small-EV segment, which also includes BYD’s Racco. Suzuki has yet to reveal the car’s pricing but is expected to introduce it in Japan during the financial year ending March 2027.

There is currently no confirmation of an India launch. If Suzuki eventually brings the e Sky to the Indian market, it could compete with affordable electric cars such as the Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV. The Tiago EV has a claimed range of up to 285 km, while the MG Comet EV offers up to 230 km.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: