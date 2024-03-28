Skoda shortlists 15 names for upcoming subcompact SUV, world debut in March 2025

Skoda Auto India recently announced plans to introduce a subcompact SUV in the market and also started a competition allowing buyers to name the car. A month since the announcement, the automaker has shortlisted 15 names for its upcoming subcompact SUV out of a total of 130,000 entries. The upcoming Skoda offering will rival the Tata Nexon in the segment and has been confirmed to make its global debut in March 2025.

Skoda Auto India has shortlisted 15 names for its upcoming subcompact SUV out of a total of 130,000 entries with the voting lines open for participant

The 15 names shortlisted by Skoda Auto India include the Kwiq, Kliq, Kayaq, Kyroq, Kaiq, Kylaq, Kosmiq, Kariq, Karmiq, Kymaq, Kamotiq, Kaliq, Konarq, Kanishq, and Kroniq. Participants can now cast their vote for their preferred name under the ‘Name Your Skoda’ campaign. The voting window is open between March 28 and April 12, 2024. Winners stand a chance to own the upcoming SUV and also visit the Skoda headquarters in Mlada Boleslav in the Czech Republic.

Skoda's new nomenclature for SUVs began with the Kodiaq and has extended to the Karoq, Kamiq, Kushaq and more models globally

Speaking at the announcement, Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said: “India is driving growth for Skoda Auto globally. The key enablers of this so far have been the first products specifically developed for India – the Kushaq and the Slavia. These cars, apart from being built on an India-specific platform, have also been named keeping legacy, heritage and culture in mind. Kushaq, for instance, is from the Sanskrit word for an emperor. Slavia is the name of Skoda’s first-ever product, a bicycle. The naming process of a car is important for us. With ‘Name Your Skoda’ we want to extend this tradition to our upcoming all-new SUV and want the people, customers and fans to be involved in the naming process of their new car. We look forward to people across India embracing our new family member, which is locally developed, locally engineered and locally manufactured."

The shortlisted names follow the naming convention followed by Skoda for its SUVs since the Kodiaq with the first letter starting from ‘K’ and the last letter being ‘Q’ with one or two syllables. In India, the Kushaq took this legacy forward, which will be seen next on the subcompact SUV.

The new Skoda offering will be based on the MQB-A0-IN platform shared with the Kushaq and Slavia. The made-for-India architecture promises a reasonable cost of ownership while retaining most signature elements from Skoda’s global lineup. It will be the brand’s most accessible offering in India with prices expected to start from under ₹10 lakh.

The new Skoda sub-4-metre SUV will hit the roads in 2025 and in a crowded segment comprising the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and the like.

The new subcompact SUV is expected to be a volume spinner for Skoda and the company expects about 50,000 units to be contributed from this model alone in terms of annual sales. The company is also eyeing to export the model to other markets from its India plant. The new offering will be heaving localised to keep costs in check.

