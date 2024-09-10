Skoda reveals launch timeline for Enyaq, Elroq. Bats for hybrid cars in India

Czech auto giant Skoda is planning to expand its portfolio in India with a slew of launches planned for the next couple of years. The carmaker is currently developing its first sub-compact SUV Kylaq which is expected to hit the markets by early next year. It is also planning to reintroduce two of its popular sedans Octavia and Superb besides launching the Kodiaq facelift in coming days. Now, the carmaker has revealed launch timeline for two more models. One of them will be the first electric car from the carmaker in India.

Skoda to launch Enyaq EV, Elroq SUV in India

Skoda's fresh impetus for the Indian market comes days after the carmaker announced new investment plan worth ₹15,000 crore for its Chakan facility located in Pune, Maharashtra. Besides ICE models, the carmaker will also focus on electric and hybrid vehicles for the Indian market. Klaus Zellmer, Chairman of Management Board and CEO at Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, revealed the carmaker's India roadmap ahead during an event held in Delhi today.

After showcasing its first electric car Enyaq EV at the Bharat Mobility Show held in January this year, Skoda has finally revealed a lunch timeline for the electric vehicle in India. Zellmer said the Enyaq will be launched not before 2026. In the meanwhile, the Czech carmaker is considering an entry-level EV for India which will be introduced for global markets within the next couple of years. The upcoming compact SUV Elroq, which has already been teased for the global markets, will be launched post 2026. During the annual conference of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Zellmer said,"Our portfolio currently covers an entry model that we will be introducing in 2026. This is an option for India."

Skoda backs hybrid cars in India, plans to launch its own

Besides EVs, Skoda is also backing launch of hybrid vehicles in India. The carmaker sees hybrid cars as an opportunity to expand choices for its customers who want less-polluting vehicles. Zellmer said, "We have a concrete plan. Our plan covers the whole range of cars, the whole range of portfolio with mild hybrids, plug in hybrids and battery electric vehicles." This is the first time that Skoda has shown interest in launching hybrid vehicles in the country. "We also have something in between battery electric vehicles and purely combustion engine cars," Zellmer added.

Currently, the Indian market offers a number of strong hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles which include the likes of Toyota Innova HyCross or Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. However, hybrid cars attract nearly 43 per cent tax in India compared to just five per cent levied on fully electric vehicles.

Skoda currently offers four models in India, including Kushaq and Kodiaq SUVs and the Slavia sedan. Skoda will also introduce a third SUV in its lineup soon with the introduction of the Kylaq to rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon among others in the sub-compact SUV segment.

