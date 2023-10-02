The South Korean automaker claims to have sold 71,641 cars in September 2023
In India alone, Hyundai sold 54,241 cars last month, while the automaker exported 17,400 cars to various overseas markets
Hyundai registered 9.13% growth in Indian market, while its exports too grew by 28.87%
The automaker recorded 13.35% sales growth last month with a total of 71,641 cars sold
SUVs have contributed a whopping 65% to Hyundai India's total sales in September
Hyundai sells some of the most popular SUVs in India, including Creta, Venue, Exter etc
The Hyundai Exter claims to have received exceptional customer response
Hyundai expects this positive sales momentum will continue during the upcoming festive season and beyond
The automaker hopes sales of its cars will further increase over the coming few weeks