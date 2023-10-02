Hyundai has witnessed its best-ever monthly sales in India in September

Published Oct 02, 2023

The South Korean automaker claims to have sold 71,641 cars in September 2023

In India alone, Hyundai sold 54,241 cars last month, while the automaker exported 17,400 cars to various overseas markets

Hyundai registered 9.13% growth in Indian market, while its exports too grew by 28.87%

The automaker recorded 13.35% sales growth last month with a total of 71,641 cars sold

SUVs have contributed a whopping 65% to Hyundai India's total sales in September

Hyundai sells some of the most popular SUVs in India, including Creta, Venue, Exter etc

The Hyundai Exter claims to have received exceptional customer response

Hyundai expects this positive sales momentum will continue during the upcoming festive season and beyond

The automaker hopes sales of its cars will further increase over the coming few weeks
