Skoda betting big on Kylaq, eyes considerable sales hike in 2025 with new SUV

Aided by the newly launched Kylaq sub-compact SUV that sits in the same segment as Tata Nexon , Kia Sonet , Maruti Suzuki Brezza , Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV 3XO , Skoda eyes a major jump in its domestic sales volume in the Indian market next year. The Czech automaker is betting big on the newly launched Skoda Kylaq , which was launched a few days back as the brand's most affordable SUV in India.

The sub-compact SUV segment is one of the most in-demand and high-selling spaces in India. Based on Skoda's MQB-AO-IN platform and priced between ₹7.89 lakh and ₹14.40 lakh (ex-showroom), the Skoda Kylaq marked the brand's entry into the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market. Generally known as a premium car brand, Skoda aims for a greater market penetration with this SUV, as the automaker is targeting to enter smaller cities and towns with this new model. With this strategy, Skoda is eyeing a considerable increase in its sales in 2025 riding on the back of its latest offering Kylaq, which joined the brand's portfolio of models comprising Kushaq, Slavia, Superb etc.

Speaking about the auto manufacturer's products strategy, Skoda Auto India's Brand Director Petr Janeba told PTI in an interaction that it is the beginning of a new era for the carmaker because, with this car, the company is becoming a true volume player in India. He also noted that Kylaq will further its goal of entering new markets, bringing new customers into the Skoda family and strengthening the brand's presence in India. Janeba further said that the auto company expects to close 2024 with a total volume of around 40,000 units, where the Kylaq would play a key role. “Next year we are looking at 2.5-3 times growth in the volumes aided by Kylaq," he further stated.

Skoda has already commenced bookings of the Kylaq SUV with deliveries expected to begin next year. Speaking of the SUV, Janeba said that the auto company is eyeing sales of around 80,000 units per year of the new model to begin with. Also, with a focus on lower-tier cities, Skoda India plans to enhance its overall sales and service infrastructure to around 350 touchpoints by the middle of the next year from 260 such outlets currently.

