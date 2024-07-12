Skoda Kodiaq 2024, set for India launch, secures 5-star safety rating

Skoda Auto is planning to launch two more cars in India which have set high safety standards at global crash tests. The Kodiaq 2024 SUV, which is expected to be launched in India by early next year, has returned with five-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test. The Superb, which is also expected to make a comeback to the Indian markets soon, had its estate version undergo the test and score similar rating. Skoda already offers two of the safest SUVs and sedans in India in Kushaq and Slavia . Both had secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests last year.

The Skoda Kodiaq 2024 performed well on all safety parameters tested by Euro NCAP. The SUV scored 89 per cent in adult protection test, 83 per cent in child protection test, 82 per cent in pedestrian protection test while its safety assist features received 78 per cent of overall points. According to Euro NCAP, the Kodiaq SUV remained stable in the frontal offset test and offered adequate safety for passengers. An analysis of the crash test says the Kodiaq has a countermeasure to mitigate against occupant-to-occupant injuries in case of road accidents which performed well in the test offering good protection of the heads of both front occupants.

The Skoda Kodiaq 2024 SUV that was tested is available in global markets and is expected to be launched in India as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) version. It is expected to be offered with the same safety features that the global-spec model offers. It will come with as many as 10 airbags, autonomous emergency braking, lane assist system, driver fatigue detection and more.

Skoda Kodiaq 2024: Launch timeline

Skoda will launch the new Kodiaq SUV in India some time next year. Petr Janeba, Brand Director at Skoda Auto India, said that test units of the new Kodiaq SUV will soon reach Indian shores and the launch is expected to take place during summer next year. The SUV was recently spotted testing on Indian roads ahead of the launch.

Skoda Superb crash test result

Euro NCAP also tested the Skoda Superb along with the Kodiaq SUV. The Superb also secured five-star safety rating. Euro NCAP tested the estate version of the Superb, which offers similar safety features like its sedan version. The Superb secured 93 per cent of the overall points clearing the adult, child and pedestrian protection tests as well as the test on its safety.assist features.

Skoda had discontinued the Superb sedan in India in April last year due to stricter BS6 phase 2 emission norms. It recently launched 100 unsold units of the sedan in India via the import route. Skoda may go for local manufacturing of the Superb later.

