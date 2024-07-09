Octavia all set for India return this year, Skoda confirms new Kodiaq in 2025

Czech auto giant Skoda Auto is gearing up for multiple car launches in India in coming days. While all eyes are on its upcoming sub-compact SUV to take on the likes of Maruti Brezza and Tata Nexon, the carmaker is also planning to introduce two more models in the next few months. One of the key launches would be that of the new Octavia sedan introduced in global markets. The sedan, which was discontinued from the Indian markets earlier, is all set for return by the end of this year. The carmaker will also launch the new Kodiaq and Superb next year.

Skoda is likely to reintroduce the Octavia sedan via CBU route in India before localising its production.Skoda is also expected to launch the Superb s

Skoda Octavia launch timeline

Petr Janeba, Brand Director at Skoda Auto India, confirmed the launch of the three upcoming cars during an interaction with news agency PTI. He said its premium sedan Octavia will join the Slavia in its sedan fleet later this year. While Slavia competes in the compact sedan segment, the Octavia will help Skoda to re-enter the premium sedan segment. Janeba said, “Slavia is targeting one segment but Octavia is a completely different statement." Skoda had launched the Octavia in India 13 years ago but was discontinued recently due to stricter BS6 emission norms.

Skoda will also bring back the Superb sedan via Completely Built Unit (CBU) route. Both Slavia and Octavia are set to to be fully imported initially before the carmaker decides to locally manufacture these two sedans. Skoda said the decision to bring back these two models is to offer its customers the classical sedan experience. "We need to bring all the products which make sense because the brand is up and running with the models..the more cars you have, the bigger brand you are," Janeba said.

Skoda Kodiaq launch timeline

Skoda is also gearing up to introduce the new Kodiaq SUV which was introduced in global markets earlier this year. Janeba said that test units of the SUV will soon reach Indian shores and the launch is expected to take place during summer next year. The SUV was recently spotted testing on Indian roads ahead of the launch.

The SUV is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine which is expected to come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and an optional on-demand all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. The new Skoda Kodiaq will renew its rivalry with the likes of MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner and the Volkswagen Tiguan when launched.

The new Kodiaw, along with the Kushaq and its upcoming Brezza, Nexon rival will help Skoda to strengthen its portfolio in the SUV segment which has seen massive growth in recent months. Besides these models, Skoda is also planning to introduce its first electric car in India. The carmaker recently showcased the Enyaq electric SUV at the Bharat Mobility Show in January.

