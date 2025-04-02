Skoda Elroq RS to make global debut tomorrow. Here's what you can expect from it

Skoda Auto is all set to unveil the Elroq RS, the sportier variant of its electric SUV, globally on April 3, 2025. The Czech automaker had teased both the exterior and interior of this performance-focused EV, revealing key design and mechanical details in posts uploaded on social media a few days ago. Here's what you may expect from the upcoming Skoda Elroq RS.

Skoda Elroq: Design

The Elroq RS distinguishes itself with its striking Hyper Green paint, reminiscent of the new Skoda Octavia RS showcased at the Auto Expo. Complementing this vibrant colour are a redesigned front bumper, blacked-out ‘SKODA’ lettermark, roof rails, ORVMs and RS badging above the front fenders. The SUV also features tail-lights with ‘Skoda Crystal Lighting’ engraving, adding to its premium appeal.

Skoda Elroq: Interior and features

Inside, the Elroq RS gets sportier elements, including ‘RS’ badging on the steering wheel and sports seats. While Skoda has not disclosed full interior details, it is expected to feature a dark headliner and a driver-focused cockpit, much like other RS models. Premium technology additions likely include a 13-inch central infotainment screen, a head-up display, ambient lighting, and a wireless charging pad.

Skoda Elroq: Aerodynamics

The Elroq RS comes with aero-optimised alloy wheels, featuring a body-coloured strip to match its bold styling. These wheels, similar to those on the Skoda Vision 7S concept, offer a dynamic look while enhancing aerodynamics. The top-end variant will have the option of 21-inch wheels, which are currently available on regular Elroq models sold in international markets.

Skoda Elroq: Powertrain, performance and battery

The Elroq RS is expected to be powered by an 85kWh battery pack, similar to the Enyaq RS, offering a range of around 560km on the WLTP cycle. However, due to its performance enhancements, the actual range could be slightly lower. The SUV is likely to get a 326hp rear-wheel-drive (RWD) electric motor, making it a powerful contender in the electric SUV segment.

Skoda Elroq: India launch imminent?

While Skoda India is considering launching its first EV by September 2025, the company has not officially confirmed whether the Elroq RS will be part of the lineup. The options that could come to India include the Skoda Enyaq, the Enyaq Coupe and the Elroq. However, with Skoda's focus on performance-oriented models like the upcoming Octavia RS, the Elroq RS could also be introduced later, depending on various factors.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: