Kia EV4 unveiled globally with over 600 km range: What you should know
- The EV4 is available in both sedan and hatchback guises and will go on sale in South Korea in March 2025.
The new Kia EV4 was recently unveiled at the 2025 Kia EV Day in Spain. The South Korean car maker is aiming to redefine the C-segment and has made the car available in sedan and hatchback guises, bringing a unique approach to electric mobility. Unveiled alongside the Concept EV2 model, the Kia EV4 is positioned as an athletic all-rounder. It aims to promote EV adoption through a blend of practicality, innovative design, and technological reliability.
The EV4 sedan will be produced at Kia’s plant in South Korea, while the hatchback variant will be made in Slovakia to primarily target the European market. It is scheduled to go on sale in the carmaker’s home country in March 2025, with a European launch in the second half of the year. No details have yet been released about an India launch being in the books. With Kia selling the EV6 sedan in India, the EV4 may eventually be brought over to our shores in its sedan guise. If Kia ends up bringing it over, it will do so via the CBU route which will result in a high markup.
The Kia EV4’s design language features a modern aesthetic with its long nose and a long-tail profile. It bears a wide stance which gives it a sporty look. The EV4 is fitted with vertical headlights with Kia’s Star Map lighting. The signature Tiger Face front grille has been retained to add to its character. The rear end sports a two-piece spoiler on the sedan variant, while the hatchback model brings sloping rear windows and an overall sleeker look.
The EV4’s cabin brings a minimalist, tech-laden interior aimed at enhancing driver and passenger experience. It comes with a rotating armrest, sliding table console, and abundant cargo space, all aimed at enhancing functionality. A 30-inch widescreen display takes centre stage on the dashboard and houses Kia’s latest connected car Navigation Cockpick, providing access to navigation, entertainment, and vehicle diagnostics and settings. The infotainment is compatible with all the latest streaming services and gets continuous over-the-air (OTA) updates. The Kia EV4 further features a digital key system to allow access via personal devices and brings an i-Pedal 3.0 system that offers variable regenerative braking.
The Kia EV4 is built on the carmaker’s 400V Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and comes with two battery pack options — the standard 58.3 kWh and the long-range 81.4 kWh option. Both variants of the EV4 are available with these battery options which power a front-mounted 150 kW (210 bhp) electric motor. The long-range battery pack allows the sedan variant to last for 630 km (claimed) on a single charge, while the hatchback model can go on for 590 km. The EV4 can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 7.4 seconds and is claimed to reach a top speed of 170 kmph. It can fast charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 31 minutes and includes Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) functions.
The Kia EV4 incorporates the carmaker’s latest ADAS systems. It includes Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2) system that brings features such as collision avoidance assists, lane driving aids, and driver attention warning. The Direct Grip Detection System ensures the driver maintains control while configuring ADAS settings. The EV4 is aimed at achieving top-tier safety and is targeting five-star safety ratings in Euro NCAP and US NCAP crash tests.
