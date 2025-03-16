HT Auto
Kia EV6 Facelift Front Right Side
UPCOMING
Kia EV6 Facelift Right Side View
KIA EV6 Facelift

Exp. Launch on 16 Mar 2025
65 - 75 Lakhs*Expected price
EV6 Facelift Expected Key Specs

Range

Category Average: 537.57 km

EV6 Facelift: 650.0 km

Battery

Category Average: 73.4 kwh

EV6 Facelift: 84.0 kwh

View all EV6 Facelift Specs and Features

About Kia EV6 Facelift

EV6 Facelift Launch Date

The Kia EV6 Facelift is expected to launch on 16th Mar 2025.

EV6 Facelift Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹65 - 75 Lakhs*.

EV6 Facelift Seating Capacity

The Kia EV6 Facelift is expected to be a 5 Seater model.

EV6 Facelift Rivals

Mercedes-Benz EQA, BMW iX1, Lexus UX 300e, Volvo C40 Recharge and Kia EV6 are sought to be the major rivals to Kia EV6 Facelift.

Kia EV6 Facelift Images

Kia EV6 Facelift Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity84 kWh
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Range650 km

Kia News

The MG M9 is the latest entrant into the premium lexury MPV segement which is currently dominated by the Kia Carnival and the Toyota Vellfire
MG M9 vs Kia Carnival vs Toyota Vellfire: Which premium MPV would you like to be in
5 Feb 2025
Kia dispatched over 5k units of Syros to dealerships in January with price announcement taking place on Feb 1.
Kia Syros or army of other sub-compact SUV? Guidebook to buy or not
5 Feb 2025
The Kia Syros is available across five trim level priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17 lakh ex-showroom
Is Kia Syros the most unique Kia SUV in India? Here are top features that makes it stand out
4 Feb 2025
Kia Sonet became the best seller for the carmaker in January 2025 with sales of 7,194 units
Kia India posts sales of 25,025 units in January 2025 with 5 per cent YoY growth. Check details
3 Feb 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Feb 1: Union Budget 2025 for automobiles, Kia Syros launched, MG M9 pre-bookings open & more
2 Feb 2025
View all
  News
Explore Other Options

Kia EV6 Facelift FAQs

The Kia EV6 Facelift is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 65-75 Lakhs.
The Kia EV6 Facelift is expected to launch on 16th Mar 2025, introducing a new addition to the 84 kWh segment.
The Kia EV6 Facelift features a 84 kWh battery capacity. With an automatic transmission, it offers a range of 650 km, making it a blend of style and efficiency.
The Kia EV6 Facelift faces competition from the likes of Mercedes-Benz EQA and BMW iX1 , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
The Kia EV6 Facelift offers a range of 650 km, ensuring an efficient performance for riders.

