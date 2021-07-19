Rover Range Rover Evoque gets a long wheelbase version in China

Land Rover has introduced the Range Rover Evoque L in China, a longer wheelbase (LWB) variant, to replace the regular Evoque model currently available. The SUV has an increased wheelbase of 4,531 mm compared to 4,371 mm in the regular Evoque SUVs. The increased wheelbase means the SUV gets more space inside for passengers.

As of now, Jaguar Land Rover does not plan to sell this SUV in any other country. The reason behind JLR launching a long-wheelbase version of the Evoque in China is that a large number of customers in the country prefer more space at the rear seats.

According to Land Rover China’s website, the Range Rover Evoque L offers an additional 125 mm of legroom at the rear, and is also provided with electronically adjustable rear seats (with a seven-degree tilt).

The Range Rover Evoque L five-seater SUV will be offered in three new colours. These include Belvia Green with Narvik Black roof, Noble Soul Pearl Silver with Rossello Red roof, and Santorini Black with Seoul Pearl Silver roof. The interior also gets a two-tone finish, a panoramic sunroof and a 10.2-inch infotainment display.

The owners of this SUV will also get a smart key bracelet with an OLED touch screen to wear on the wrist. It allows the owner to open the door of the SUV automatically, and it also works as a clock.

The price of the Range Rover Evoque L starts from 430,000 yuan, which roughly converted stands at ₹49.61 lakh. JLR plans to take on rivals like Audi's long-wheelbase Q2 SUV as well as a longer Q5 SUV with the long-wheelbase Evoque SUV.

The Evoque SUV is the second best-selling model for Jaguar Land Rover in the country, with 3,642 units sold in the second quarter of this year. For the carmaker, its Land Rover Discovery model remains the best-selling model in China with sales reaching 5,641 units.